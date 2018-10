Scorecard of Jammu & Kashmir vs Tamil Nadu Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 | Oct 7

Related Link: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Schedule

Check below scorecard of Jammu & Kashmir vs Tamil Nadu Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Oct 7 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. This is the Round 13, Elite Group C match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.

Match Date: Oct 7, 2018

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Toss: Jammu and Kashmir won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: S Das, S Dua

Match Result: Jammu and Kashmir won by 4 wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Scorecard of Jammu & Kashmir vs Tamil Nadu

Jammu & Kashmir vs Tamil Nadu Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 scorecard will be updated here.

Tamil Nadu innings Runs Balls 4s 6s N Jagadeesan (WK) c Fazil Rashid b Salam 6 8 – – A Mukund b Waseem Raza 49 63 5 – M Vijay c Waseem Raza b Alam 44 50 3 1 RNB Indrajith c Fazil Rashid b Waseem Raza 28 35 3 – V Shankar (C) c Fazil Rashid b Alam 3 8 – – MS Washington Sundar c Pundir b R Sharma 14 26 – – RNB Apparajith c Pundir b Salam 11 22 – – M Mohammed lbw b R Sharma 2 8 – – V Chakravathi c Dev Singh b Alam 3 8 – – RS Shah c Pundir b Alam 4 9 – – V Athisayaraj Davidson not out 1 1 – – Extras 3 (1 lb, 2 w) Total 168 all out (39.4 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-19 (Jagadeesan, 3.3 ov), 2-101 (Mukund, 19.5 ov), 3-103 (Vijay, 20.5 ov), 4-110 (Shankar, 22.5 ov), 5-144 (Indrajith, 29.5 ov), 6-148 (Washington Sundar, 32.4 ov), 7-152 (Mohammed, 34.2 ov), 8-158 (Chakravathi, 36.4 ov), 9-162 (Shah, 38.2 ov), 10-168 (Apparajith, 39.4 ov)

Jammu and Kashmir bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Alam 9 0 26 4 – Salam 7.4 0 45 2 – Parvez Rasool 7 0 31 0 – R Sharma 8 0 31 2 – Waseem Raza 8 0 34 2 –

Jammu and Kashmir innings Runs Balls 4s 6s A Banday lbw b Mohammed 3 16 – – S Khajuria b Chakravathi 24 40 1 – I Dev Singh c Mohammed b Shah 7 11 1 – SS Pundir c Indrajith b Chakravathi 30 66 1 – Parvez Rasool (C) not out 71 70 3 2 P Sharma c Mohammed b Shankar 8 14 1 – Fazil Rashid (WK) lbw b Chakravathi 9 12 1 – Waseem Raza not out 4 14 – – U Alam did not bat R Salam did not bat R Sharma did not bat Extras 13 (7 lb, 6 w) Total 169/6 (40.3 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Banday, 4.2 ov), 2-31 (Dev Singh, 8.3 ov), 3-51 (Khajuria, 15.1 ov), 4-118 (Pundir, 28.5 ov), 5-130 (P Sharma, 32.4 ov), 6-147 (Fazil Rashid, 36.3 ov)

Tamil Nadu bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Mohammed 8 0 28 1 – Shankar 6 0 35 1 – Athisayaraj Davidson 5.3 0 23 0 – Shah 8 1 21 1 – Chakravathi 9 0 34 3 – Washington Sundar 4 0 21 0 –

Jammu & Kashmir Squad:

Aamir Aziz Sofi, Asif Khan (Wicket Keeper), Ahmed Bandy, Parvez Rasool (Captain), Ram Dayal, Fazil Rashid, Manik Gupta, Shubham Khajuria, Manzoor Dar, Mohammed Mudhasir, Irfan Pathan, Pranav Gupta, Shubham Pundir, Rohit Sharma, Paras Sharma, Ian Dev Singh, Umar Nazir Mir, Waseem Raza, Aqib Nabi, Ian Chauhan, Rasikh Salam

Tamil Nadu Squad:

N Jagadeesan (Wicket Keeper), Abhinav Mukund, Baba Indrajith, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar (Captain), Kaushik Gandhi, Balchander Anirudh, Shahrukh Khan, Rahil Shah, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Chakravathi, M Mohammed, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jagannathan Kaushik, Murali Vijay, V Athisayaraj Davidson