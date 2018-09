Scorecard of Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 | Sep 25

Check below scorecard of Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Sep 25 at Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Ground, Chennai. This is the Round 6, Elite Group C match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.

Match Date: Sep 25, 2018

Venue: Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Ground, Chennai

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Scorecard of Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu

Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 scorecard will be updated here.

Jharkhand Squad:

Anand Singh, Ishan Kishan (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Sumit Kumar, Rahul Shukla, Kumar Deobrat, Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem, Utkarsh Singh, Anukul Roy, Shasheem Sanjay Rathour, Atul Singh Surwar, Monu Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Ashish Kumar

Tamil Nadu Squad:

N Jagadeesan (Wicket Keeper), Abhinav Mukund, Kaushik Gandhi, Baba Indrajith (Captain), Baba Aparajith, Balchander Anirudh, Shahrukh Khan, Varun Chakravathi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, T Natarajan, Yo Mahesh, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jagannathan Kaushik, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Rahil Shah, Vijay Shankar