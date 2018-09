Scorecard of Karnataka vs Maharashtra Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 | Sep 20

Check below scorecard of Karnataka vs Maharashtra Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Sep 20 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. This is the Round 2, Elite Group A match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.

Match Date: Sep 20, 2018

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Karnataka vs Maharashtra Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 scorecard will be updated here.

Karnataka Squad:

Mayank Agarwal, Ravikumar Samarth, Sharath BR, Karun Nair, Abhishek Reddy, CM Gautam (Wicket Keeper), Vinay Kumar (Captain), Stuart Binny, Pavan Deshpande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Abhimanyu Mithun, Naveen MG, Prasidh Krishna, Jagadeesha Suchith

Maharashtra Squad:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jay Pande, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi (Captain), Atharva Kale, Mandar Bhandari (Wicket Keeper), Shrikant Mundhe, Shamshuzama Kazi, Samad Fallah, Anupam Sanklecha, Satyajeet Bachhav, Swapnil Gugale, Mukesh Choudhary, Rohit Motwani, Prashant Kore