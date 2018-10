Scorecard of Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 | Oct 8

Check below scorecard of Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Oct 8 at Palam A Stadium, Delhi. This is the Round 12, Elite Group A and B match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.

Match Date: Oct 8, 2018

Venue: Palam A Stadium, Delhi

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 scorecard will be updated here.

Madhya Pradesh Squad:

Rajat Patidar, Naman Ojha (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Rameez Khan, Yash Dubey, Anshul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer, Saransh Jain, Mihir Hirwani, Ishwar Pandey, Kumar Kartikeya, Avesh Khan, Aryaman Birla, Puneet Datey, Ankit Kushwah, Ajay Rohera, Shubham Sharma

Andhra Squad:

Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat (Wicket Keeper), Ricky Bhui (Captain), Bodapati Sumanth, Dwaraka Ravi Teja, Manish Golamaru, Prasanth Kumar, Shoaib Md Khan, Karn Sharma, KV Sasikanth, Bandaru Ayyappa, Karthik Raman, Girinath Reddy, Duvvarapu Siva Kumar, Yarra Prithviraj, Hanuma Vihari