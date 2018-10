Scorecard of Maharashtra vs Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 | Oct 6

Check below scorecard of Maharashtra vs Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Oct 6 at Just Cricket Academy Ground, Bengaluru. This is the Round 11, Elite Group A and B match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.

Match Date: Oct 6, 2018

Venue: Just Cricket Academy Ground, Bengaluru

Toss: No toss made

Umpires: P Jayapal, HAS Khalid

Match Result: Match abandoned

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Scorecard of Maharashtra vs Mumbai

Maharashtra vs Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 scorecard will be updated here.

Maharashtra Squad:

Rahul Tripathi (Captain), Ankeet Bawne, Prashant Kore, Satyajeet Bachhav, Samad Fallah, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rohit Motwani (Wicket Keeper), Swapnil Gugale, Atharva Kale, Shamshuzama Kazi, Shrikant Mundhe, Jay Pande, Anupam Sanklecha, Mukesh Choudhary, Mandar Bhandari, Naushad Shaikh, Ashay Palkar

Mumbai Squad:

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Jay Gokul Bista, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare (Wicket Keeper), Eknath Kerkar, Shivam Dubey, Akash Parkar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, Vijay Gohil, Tushar Deshpande, Royston Dias, Akhil Herwadkar, Shubham Ranjane