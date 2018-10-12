Scorecard of Manipur vs Meghalaya Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 | Oct 6

Check below scorecard of Manipur vs Meghalaya Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Oct 6 at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara. This is the Round 11, Plate match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.

Match Date: Oct 6, 2018

Venue: Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara

Toss: Manipur won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: SS Hazare, N Pandit

Match Result: Meghalaya won by 68 runs

Meghalaya innings Runs Balls 4s 6s RR Biswa c Yashpal Singh b Salam 13 22 1 – BK Passah b Jitender 37 74 4 – P Bisht (WK) c Konthoujam b Jitender 58 57 9 – JJ Lamare (C) c PP Singh b Jitender 0 2 – – Y Nagar not out 67 79 3 1 Gurender Singh c Salam b Shaurya 36 57 1 – A Negi not out 12 9 1 – Lakhan Singh did not bat A Sen did not bat D Sangma did not bat MJV Ingty did not bat Extras 15 (8 b, 7 w) Total 238/5 (50 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-35 (Biswa, 9.2 ov), 2-112 (Passah, 23.6 ov), 3-118 (Lamare, 25.2 ov), 4-123 (Bisht, 27.1 ov), 5-198 (Gurender Singh, 45.2 ov)

Manipur bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Meitei 5 0 25 0 – Shaurya 9 1 55 1 – Jitender 10 1 29 3 – Konthoujam 8 0 44 0 – TA Singh 5 0 25 0 – Yashpal Singh 7 0 28 0 – Salam 6 1 24 1 –

Manipur innings Runs Balls 4s 6s PP Singh (WK) lbw b Lakhan Singh 9 15 2 – CB Singh c Nagar b Lakhan Singh 7 26 1 – KP Singh b Negi 0 1 – – Yashpal Singh not out 106 108 12 3 SJ Singh lbw b Sangma 8 39 – – TA Singh c Nagar b Gurender Singh 6 19 1 – S Shaurya c Nagar b Gurender Singh 0 2 – – KH Meitei (C) c Bisht b Ingty 8 20 1 – Jitender run out (Sangma) 8 22 1 – S Salam c Nagar b Ingty 0 7 – – BS Konthoujam b Lakhan Singh 1 15 – – Extras 17 (5 lb, 12 w) Total 170 all out (45.4 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-11 (PP Singh, 2.6 ov), 2-15 (KP Singh, 3.5 ov), 3-31 (CB Singh, 8.1 ov), 4-59 (SJ Singh, 17.6 ov), 5-72 (TA Singh, 22.1 ov), 6-72 (Shaurya, 22.3 ov), 7-96 (Meitei, 29.6 ov), 8-115 (Jitender, 35.2 ov), 9-125 (Salam, 39.1 ov), 10-170 (Konthoujam, 45.4 ov)

Meghalaya bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Lakhan Singh 7.4 0 24 3 – Negi 10 0 43 1 – Sangma 8 0 25 1 – Gurender Singh 10 2 40 2 – Ingty 8 1 23 2 – Sen 2 0 10 0 –

Manipur Squad:

Prafullomani Singh (Wicket Keeper), Hrithik Kanojia, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Homendro Meitei (Captain), Lakhan Rawat, Chingangbam Singh, Priyojit K Singh, Nungleppam Singh, R Rex Singh, Sagatpam Jayanta, Akshaykumar Singh, Somorjit Salam, Sultan Karim, Syed Mujibur Rahaman, Yashpal Singh

Meghalaya Squad:

Puneet Bisht (Wicket Keeper), Raj Biswa, Gurinder Singh, Mark Ingty, Lakhan Singh, Jason Lamare (Captain), Sylvester Mylliempdah, Yogesh Nagar, Abhay Negi, Wallambok Nonngkhlaw, Bablu Passah, Chengkam Sangma, Dipu Sangma, Amiangshu Sen, Rajesh Tati