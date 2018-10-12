Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Check below scorecard of Manipur vs Meghalaya Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Oct 6 at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara. This is the Round 11, Plate match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.
Match Date: Oct 6, 2018
Venue: Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara
Toss: Manipur won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: SS Hazare, N Pandit
Match Result: Meghalaya won by 68 runs
|Meghalaya innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|RR Biswa
|c Yashpal Singh b Salam
|13
|22
|1
|–
|BK Passah
|b Jitender
|37
|74
|4
|–
|P Bisht (WK)
|c Konthoujam b Jitender
|58
|57
|9
|–
|JJ Lamare (C)
|c PP Singh b Jitender
|0
|2
|–
|–
|Y Nagar
|not out
|67
|79
|3
|1
|Gurender Singh
|c Salam b Shaurya
|36
|57
|1
|–
|A Negi
|not out
|12
|9
|1
|–
|Lakhan Singh
|did not bat
|A Sen
|did not bat
|D Sangma
|did not bat
|MJV Ingty
|did not bat
|Extras
|15 (8 b, 7 w)
|Total
|238/5 (50 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-35 (Biswa, 9.2 ov), 2-112 (Passah, 23.6 ov), 3-118 (Lamare, 25.2 ov), 4-123 (Bisht, 27.1 ov), 5-198 (Gurender Singh, 45.2 ov)
|Manipur bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Meitei
|5
|0
|25
|0
|–
|Shaurya
|9
|1
|55
|1
|–
|Jitender
|10
|1
|29
|3
|–
|Konthoujam
|8
|0
|44
|0
|–
|TA Singh
|5
|0
|25
|0
|–
|Yashpal Singh
|7
|0
|28
|0
|–
|Salam
|6
|1
|24
|1
|–
|Manipur innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|PP Singh (WK)
|lbw b Lakhan Singh
|9
|15
|2
|–
|CB Singh
|c Nagar b Lakhan Singh
|7
|26
|1
|–
|KP Singh
|b Negi
|0
|1
|–
|–
|Yashpal Singh
|not out
|106
|108
|12
|3
|SJ Singh
|lbw b Sangma
|8
|39
|–
|–
|TA Singh
|c Nagar b Gurender Singh
|6
|19
|1
|–
|S Shaurya
|c Nagar b Gurender Singh
|0
|2
|–
|–
|KH Meitei (C)
|c Bisht b Ingty
|8
|20
|1
|–
|Jitender
|run out (Sangma)
|8
|22
|1
|–
|S Salam
|c Nagar b Ingty
|0
|7
|–
|–
|BS Konthoujam
|b Lakhan Singh
|1
|15
|–
|–
|Extras
|17 (5 lb, 12 w)
|Total
|170 all out (45.4 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-11 (PP Singh, 2.6 ov), 2-15 (KP Singh, 3.5 ov), 3-31 (CB Singh, 8.1 ov), 4-59 (SJ Singh, 17.6 ov), 5-72 (TA Singh, 22.1 ov), 6-72 (Shaurya, 22.3 ov), 7-96 (Meitei, 29.6 ov), 8-115 (Jitender, 35.2 ov), 9-125 (Salam, 39.1 ov), 10-170 (Konthoujam, 45.4 ov)
|Meghalaya bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Lakhan Singh
|7.4
|0
|24
|3
|–
|Negi
|10
|0
|43
|1
|–
|Sangma
|8
|0
|25
|1
|–
|Gurender Singh
|10
|2
|40
|2
|–
|Ingty
|8
|1
|23
|2
|–
|Sen
|2
|0
|10
|0
|–
Manipur Squad:
Prafullomani Singh (Wicket Keeper), Hrithik Kanojia, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Homendro Meitei (Captain), Lakhan Rawat, Chingangbam Singh, Priyojit K Singh, Nungleppam Singh, R Rex Singh, Sagatpam Jayanta, Akshaykumar Singh, Somorjit Salam, Sultan Karim, Syed Mujibur Rahaman, Yashpal Singh
Meghalaya Squad:
Puneet Bisht (Wicket Keeper), Raj Biswa, Gurinder Singh, Mark Ingty, Lakhan Singh, Jason Lamare (Captain), Sylvester Mylliempdah, Yogesh Nagar, Abhay Negi, Wallambok Nonngkhlaw, Bablu Passah, Chengkam Sangma, Dipu Sangma, Amiangshu Sen, Rajesh Tati