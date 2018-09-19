Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Check below scorecard of Manipur vs Puducherry Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Sep 19 at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara. This is the Round 1, Plate match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.
Match Date: Sep 19, 2018
Venue: Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara
Toss: Puducherry won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: SS Hazare, PG Pathak
Match Result: Puducherry won by 8 wickets
|Manipur innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|LA Rawat
|b Sanganakal
|29
|33
|3
|–
|CB Singh
|b Trivedi
|0
|4
|–
|–
|PP Singh (WK)
|c Thalaivan Sargunam b Nayar
|18
|35
|1
|–
|H Kanojia
|b Sanganakal
|2
|11
|–
|–
|Yashpal Singh
|c Pankaj Singh b Udheshi
|29
|66
|3
|–
|KP Singh
|c Nayar b Udheshi
|5
|36
|–
|–
|TA Singh
|lbw b Udheshi
|7
|16
|1
|–
|KH Meitei (C)
|c Pankaj Singh b Udheshi
|0
|3
|–
|–
|NW Singh
|c Surendran b Trivedi
|7
|11
|–
|–
|RR Singh
|c Dogra b Trivedi
|3
|7
|–
|–
|BS Konthoujam
|not out
|10
|2
|1
|1
|Extras
|10 (5 lb, 1 nb, 4 w)
|Total
|120 all out (37.1 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-4 (CB Singh, 1.4 ov), 2-43 (Rawat, 10.1 ov), 3-47 (Kanojia, 12.3 ov), 4-55 (PP Singh, 15.2 ov), 5-76 (KP Singh, 26.1 ov), 6-95 (TA Singh, 30.3 ov), 7-95 (Meitei, 30.6 ov), 8-107 (NW Singh, 35.2 ov), 9-109 (Yashpal Singh, 36.2 ov), 10-120 (RR Singh, 37.1 ov)
|Puducherry bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Pankaj Singh
|6
|2
|13
|0
|Trivedi
|9.1
|0
|47
|3
|Sanganakal
|6
|1
|19
|2
|Nayar
|9
|2
|16
|1
|Udheshi
|7
|3
|20
|4
|Puducherry innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|D Rohit (C)
|c TA Singh b Konthoujam
|30
|45
|5
|–
|Shashank Singh
|not out
|63
|69
|8
|–
|X Thalaivan Sargunam
|c TA Singh b Konthoujam
|1
|9
|–
|–
|P Dogra
|not out
|21
|30
|2
|–
|Pankaj Singh
|did not bat
|AS Sanganakal
|did not bat
|S Udheshi
|did not bat
|AM Nayar
|did not bat
|N Surendran (WK)
|did not bat
|SV Trivedi
|did not bat
|VP Iqlas Naha
|did not bat
|Extras
|6 (6 w)
|Total
|121/2 (25.3 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-57 (Rohit, 13.1 ov), 2-66 (Thalaivan Sargunam, 15.3 ov)
|Manipur bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Meitei
|5
|1
|19
|0
|–
|RR Singh
|6
|0
|23
|0
|–
|Konthoujam
|6
|0
|22
|2
|–
|NW Singh
|4
|0
|28
|0
|–
|KP Singh
|2
|0
|14
|0
|–
|TA Singh
|2.3
|0
|15
|0
|–
Manipur Squad:
Hrithik Kanojia, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Kabrambam Meitei, Lakan Rawat (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Chingangbam Singh, Kangabam Singh, Nungleppam Singh, Pukhrambam Singh, Rajkumar Singh, Sagatpam Singh, Thoudam Singh, Somorjit Salam, Sultan Karim, Syed Mujibur Rahaman, Yashpal Singh
Puducherry Squad:
D Rohit (Captain), Abdul Safar, Paras Dogra, Fabid Ahmed, Govindaraajan, Iqlas Naha, Nikhilesh Surendran (Wicket Keeper), Madhavan Manohar, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Abhishek Nayar, Pankaj Singh, Ashith Sanganakal, Shashank Singh, Thalaivan Sargunam, Sagar Trivedi, Sarag Udheshi, Parikshit Valasangkar