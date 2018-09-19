Scorecard of Manipur vs Puducherry Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 | Sep 19

Check below scorecard of Manipur vs Puducherry Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Sep 19 at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara. This is the Round 1, Plate match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.

Match Date: Sep 19, 2018

Venue: Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara

Toss: Puducherry won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: SS Hazare, PG Pathak

Match Result: Puducherry won by 8 wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Scorecard of Manipur vs Puducherry

Manipur innings Runs Balls 4s 6s LA Rawat b Sanganakal 29 33 3 – CB Singh b Trivedi 0 4 – – PP Singh (WK) c Thalaivan Sargunam b Nayar 18 35 1 – H Kanojia b Sanganakal 2 11 – – Yashpal Singh c Pankaj Singh b Udheshi 29 66 3 – KP Singh c Nayar b Udheshi 5 36 – – TA Singh lbw b Udheshi 7 16 1 – KH Meitei (C) c Pankaj Singh b Udheshi 0 3 – – NW Singh c Surendran b Trivedi 7 11 – – RR Singh c Dogra b Trivedi 3 7 – – BS Konthoujam not out 10 2 1 1 Extras 10 (5 lb, 1 nb, 4 w) Total 120 all out (37.1 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-4 (CB Singh, 1.4 ov), 2-43 (Rawat, 10.1 ov), 3-47 (Kanojia, 12.3 ov), 4-55 (PP Singh, 15.2 ov), 5-76 (KP Singh, 26.1 ov), 6-95 (TA Singh, 30.3 ov), 7-95 (Meitei, 30.6 ov), 8-107 (NW Singh, 35.2 ov), 9-109 (Yashpal Singh, 36.2 ov), 10-120 (RR Singh, 37.1 ov)

Puducherry bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Pankaj Singh 6 2 13 0 Trivedi 9.1 0 47 3 Sanganakal 6 1 19 2 Nayar 9 2 16 1 Udheshi 7 3 20 4

Puducherry innings Runs Balls 4s 6s D Rohit (C) c TA Singh b Konthoujam 30 45 5 – Shashank Singh not out 63 69 8 – X Thalaivan Sargunam c TA Singh b Konthoujam 1 9 – – P Dogra not out 21 30 2 – Pankaj Singh did not bat AS Sanganakal did not bat S Udheshi did not bat AM Nayar did not bat N Surendran (WK) did not bat SV Trivedi did not bat VP Iqlas Naha did not bat Extras 6 (6 w) Total 121/2 (25.3 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-57 (Rohit, 13.1 ov), 2-66 (Thalaivan Sargunam, 15.3 ov)

Manipur bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Meitei 5 1 19 0 – RR Singh 6 0 23 0 – Konthoujam 6 0 22 2 – NW Singh 4 0 28 0 – KP Singh 2 0 14 0 – TA Singh 2.3 0 15 0 –

Manipur Squad:

Hrithik Kanojia, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Kabrambam Meitei, Lakan Rawat (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Chingangbam Singh, Kangabam Singh, Nungleppam Singh, Pukhrambam Singh, Rajkumar Singh, Sagatpam Singh, Thoudam Singh, Somorjit Salam, Sultan Karim, Syed Mujibur Rahaman, Yashpal Singh

Puducherry Squad:

D Rohit (Captain), Abdul Safar, Paras Dogra, Fabid Ahmed, Govindaraajan, Iqlas Naha, Nikhilesh Surendran (Wicket Keeper), Madhavan Manohar, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Abhishek Nayar, Pankaj Singh, Ashith Sanganakal, Shashank Singh, Thalaivan Sargunam, Sagar Trivedi, Sarag Udheshi, Parikshit Valasangkar