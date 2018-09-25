Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Check below scorecard of Manipur vs Uttarakhand Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Sep 26 at GS Patel Stadium, Nadiad. This is the Round 6, Plate match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.
Match Date: Sep 26, 2018
Venue: GS Patel Stadium, Nadiad
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Manipur vs Uttarakhand Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 scorecard will be updated here.
Manipur Squad:
Yashpal Singh, Hrithik Kanojia, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Kabrambam Meitei, Lakan Rawat (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Chingangbam Singh, Priyojit K Singh, Nungleppam Singh, Pukhrambam Singh, R Rex Singh, Sagatpam Singh, Akshaykumar Singh, Somorjit Salam, Sultan Karim, Syed Mujibur Rahaman
Uttarakhand Squad:
Rajat Bhatia, Vineet Saxena, Malolan Rangarajan, Saurabh Rawat, Vaibhav Bhatt, Saurabh Chauhan, Dhanraj Sharma, Deepak Dhapola, Vijay Jethi, Karnaveer, Mayank Mishra, Vaibhav Singh, Arya Saithi, Shubham Saundiyal, Sunny Rana