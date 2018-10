Scorecard of Mumbai vs Bihar Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 | Oct 14

Check below scorecard of Mumbai vs Bihar Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Oct 14 at Just Cricket Academy Ground, Bengaluru. This is the 1st Quarter Final match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.

Match Date: Oct 14, 2018

Venue: Just Cricket Academy Ground, Bengaluru

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Scorecard of Mumbai vs Bihar

Mumbai vs Bihar Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 scorecard will be updated here.

Mumbai Squad:

Rohit Sharma, Jay Gokul Bista, Akhil Herwadkar, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dubey, Aditya Tare (Wicket Keeper), Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, Royston Dias, Shubham Ranjane, Eknath Kerkar, Akash Parkar, Vijay Gohil, Tushar Deshpande

Bihar Squad:

Vikash Ranjan (Wicket Keeper), Kumar Mridul, Babul Kumar, MD Rahmatullah, Keshav Kumar (Captain), Anunay Singh, Ashutosh Aman, Samar Quadri, Manish Rai, Rohit Raj, Rehan Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Eshaan Ravi, Anshuman Gautam, Kundan Sharma, Ashish Sinha