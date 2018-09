Scorecard of Mumbai vs Railways Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 | Sep 23

Check below scorecard of Mumbai vs Railways Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Sep 23 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. This is the Round 4, Elite Group A match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.

Match Date: Sep 23, 2018

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Scorecard of Mumbai vs Railways

Mumbai vs Railways Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 scorecard will be updated here.

Mumbai Squad:

Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dubey, Aditya Tare (Wicket Keeper), Siddhesh Lad, Shams Mulani, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Vijay Gohil, Jay Gokul Bista, Eknath Kerkar, Akash Parkar, Royston Dias

Railways Squad:

Saurabh Wakaskar (Captain), Karan Sharma, Mrunal Devdhar, Amit Paunikar (Wicket Keeper), Ashish Yadav, Avinash Yadav, Prashant Awasthi, Harsh Tyagi, Ankit Yadav, Anureet Singh, ACP Mishra, Arindam Ghosh, Madhur Khatri, Manjeet Singh, Chandrakant Sakure, Amit Mishra