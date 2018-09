Scorecard of Mumbai vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 | Sep 24

Related Link: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Schedule

Check below scorecard of Mumbai vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Sep 24 at KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur. This is the Round 5, Elite Group A match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.

Match Date: Sep 24, 2018

Venue: KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Scorecard of Mumbai vs Vidarbha

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 scorecard will be updated here.

Mumbai Squad:

Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Jay Gokul Bista, Aditya Tare (Wicket Keeper), Siddhesh Lad, Eknath Kerkar, Shivam Dubey, Akash Parkar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, Vijay Gohil, Tushar Deshpande, Royston Dias

Vidarbha Squad:

Atharva taide, Faiz Fazal (Captain), Ganesh Satish, Akshay Wadkar (Wicket Keeper), Wasim Jaffer, Sanjay Ramaswamy, Yash Thakur, Shrikant Wagh, Apoorv Wankhade, Ravi Jangid, Rajneesh Gurbani, Akshay Karnewar, Jitesh Sharma, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare, Umesh Yadav