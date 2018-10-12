Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Check below scorecard of Odisha vs Hyderabad Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Oct 6 at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi. This is the Round 11, Elite Group A and B match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.
Match Date: Oct 6, 2018
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Toss: Odisha won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: R Godara, S Jha
Match Result: Hyderabad won by 1 wicket
|Odisha innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Ranjit Singh
|c Sumanth b Ravi Kiran
|2
|10
|–
|–
|GB Podder (C)
|c Rayudu b Bhandari
|93
|108
|10
|2
|SP Senapati
|b Milind
|41
|76
|2
|1
|BB Samantray
|c Sandeep b Milind
|31
|45
|2
|–
|AS Raut
|c Sandeep b Milind
|34
|30
|2
|2
|Prayash Singh
|c Bhandari b Milind
|3
|5
|–
|–
|DR Behera
|b Milind
|1
|4
|–
|–
|S Mishra
|c Sandeep b Milind
|4
|9
|–
|–
|P Roshan Kumar (WK)
|not out
|4
|6
|–
|–
|SB Pradhan
|not out
|21
|7
|1
|2
|P Roy
|did not bat
|Extras
|13 (3 lb, 10 w)
|Total
|247/8 (50 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-14 (Ranjit Singh, 4.2 ov), 2-118 (Senapati, 26.3 ov), 3-163 (Podder, 38.4 ov), 4-190 (Samantray, 42.6 ov), 5-203 (Prayash Singh, 44.3 ov), 6-217 (Behera, 46.1 ov), 7-218 (Raut, 46.5 ov), 8-222 (Mishra, 48.2 ov)
|Hyderabad bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Ravi Kiran
|10
|1
|70
|1
|–
|Milind
|10
|0
|43
|6
|–
|Mehdi Hasan
|10
|1
|36
|0
|–
|Akshath Reddy
|1
|0
|7
|0
|–
|Sandeep
|3
|0
|13
|0
|–
|Sairam
|7
|0
|39
|0
|–
|Bhandari
|9
|0
|36
|1
|–
|Hyderabad innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|TD Agarwal
|c Ranjit Singh b Raut
|76
|89
|7
|2
|P Akshath Reddy (C)
|lbw b Roy
|63
|61
|7
|3
|KR Rayudu
|b Pradhan
|18
|29
|1
|–
|BP Sandeep
|run out (Podder)
|3
|3
|–
|–
|A Ashish Reddy
|c Podder b Pradhan
|0
|2
|–
|–
|K Sumanth (WK)
|not out
|43
|51
|3
|1
|AA Bhandari
|c Ranjit Singh b Roy
|6
|19
|–
|–
|CV Milind
|c Roshan Kumar b Podder
|3
|9
|–
|–
|PS Sairam
|b Roy
|20
|22
|–
|2
|Mehdi Hasan
|run out (Prayash Singh)
|3
|11
|–
|–
|M Ravi Kiran
|not out
|1
|1
|–
|–
|Extras
|14 (4 b, 5 lb, 1 nb, 4 w)
|Total
|250/9 (49.2 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-119 (Akshath Reddy, 19.5 ov), 2-162 (Rayudu, 28.1 ov), 3-167 (Sandeep, 29.1 ov), 4-167 (Ashish Reddy, 30.2 ov), 5-167 (Agarwal, 31.1 ov), 6-198 (Bhandari, 37.6 ov), 7-210 (Milind, 39.4 ov), 8-235 (Sairam, 46.2 ov), 9-243 (Mehdi Hasan, 48.6 ov)
|Odisha bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Pradhan
|9.2
|2
|52
|2
|Behera
|5
|0
|25
|0
|Prayash Singh
|1
|0
|11
|0
|Podder
|10
|0
|45
|1
|Roy
|10
|0
|38
|3
|Mishra
|3
|0
|25
|0
|Raut
|10
|0
|40
|1
|Samantray
|1
|0
|5
|0
Odisha Squad:
Deepak Behera, Rajesh Dhuper, Sujit Lenka, Govinda Poddar (Captain), Debabrata Pradhan, Roshan Kumar Rao (Wicket Keeper), Suryakant Pradhan, Abhishek Raut, Biplab Samantray, Anurag Sarangi, Subhranshu Senapati, Santanu Mishra, Kanwar Singh Chohan, Rajesh Mohanty, Papu Roy, Prayash Singh, Krishna Palai, Ranjit Singh
Hyderabad Squad:
Akshath Reddy (Captain), Saaketh Sairam, Bavanaka Sandeep, Tanmay Agarwal, Kolla Sumanth (Wicket Keeper), Akash Bhandari, Jaweed Ali, Mohammad Muddassir, Ravi Kiran, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Mehdi Hasan, Rohit Rayudu, Himalay Agarwal, Tanay Thyagarajan, Ashish Reddy, Chama V Milind