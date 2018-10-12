Scorecard of Odisha vs Hyderabad Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 | Oct 6

Check below scorecard of Odisha vs Hyderabad Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Oct 6 at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi. This is the Round 11, Elite Group A and B match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.

Match Date: Oct 6, 2018

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Toss: Odisha won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: R Godara, S Jha

Match Result: Hyderabad won by 1 wicket

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Scorecard of Odisha vs Hyderabad

Odisha innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Ranjit Singh c Sumanth b Ravi Kiran 2 10 – – GB Podder (C) c Rayudu b Bhandari 93 108 10 2 SP Senapati b Milind 41 76 2 1 BB Samantray c Sandeep b Milind 31 45 2 – AS Raut c Sandeep b Milind 34 30 2 2 Prayash Singh c Bhandari b Milind 3 5 – – DR Behera b Milind 1 4 – – S Mishra c Sandeep b Milind 4 9 – – P Roshan Kumar (WK) not out 4 6 – – SB Pradhan not out 21 7 1 2 P Roy did not bat Extras 13 (3 lb, 10 w) Total 247/8 (50 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-14 (Ranjit Singh, 4.2 ov), 2-118 (Senapati, 26.3 ov), 3-163 (Podder, 38.4 ov), 4-190 (Samantray, 42.6 ov), 5-203 (Prayash Singh, 44.3 ov), 6-217 (Behera, 46.1 ov), 7-218 (Raut, 46.5 ov), 8-222 (Mishra, 48.2 ov)

Hyderabad bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Ravi Kiran 10 1 70 1 – Milind 10 0 43 6 – Mehdi Hasan 10 1 36 0 – Akshath Reddy 1 0 7 0 – Sandeep 3 0 13 0 – Sairam 7 0 39 0 – Bhandari 9 0 36 1 –

Hyderabad innings Runs Balls 4s 6s TD Agarwal c Ranjit Singh b Raut 76 89 7 2 P Akshath Reddy (C) lbw b Roy 63 61 7 3 KR Rayudu b Pradhan 18 29 1 – BP Sandeep run out (Podder) 3 3 – – A Ashish Reddy c Podder b Pradhan 0 2 – – K Sumanth (WK) not out 43 51 3 1 AA Bhandari c Ranjit Singh b Roy 6 19 – – CV Milind c Roshan Kumar b Podder 3 9 – – PS Sairam b Roy 20 22 – 2 Mehdi Hasan run out (Prayash Singh) 3 11 – – M Ravi Kiran not out 1 1 – – Extras 14 (4 b, 5 lb, 1 nb, 4 w) Total 250/9 (49.2 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-119 (Akshath Reddy, 19.5 ov), 2-162 (Rayudu, 28.1 ov), 3-167 (Sandeep, 29.1 ov), 4-167 (Ashish Reddy, 30.2 ov), 5-167 (Agarwal, 31.1 ov), 6-198 (Bhandari, 37.6 ov), 7-210 (Milind, 39.4 ov), 8-235 (Sairam, 46.2 ov), 9-243 (Mehdi Hasan, 48.6 ov)

Odisha bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Pradhan 9.2 2 52 2 Behera 5 0 25 0 Prayash Singh 1 0 11 0 Podder 10 0 45 1 Roy 10 0 38 3 Mishra 3 0 25 0 Raut 10 0 40 1 Samantray 1 0 5 0

Odisha Squad:

Deepak Behera, Rajesh Dhuper, Sujit Lenka, Govinda Poddar (Captain), Debabrata Pradhan, Roshan Kumar Rao (Wicket Keeper), Suryakant Pradhan, Abhishek Raut, Biplab Samantray, Anurag Sarangi, Subhranshu Senapati, Santanu Mishra, Kanwar Singh Chohan, Rajesh Mohanty, Papu Roy, Prayash Singh, Krishna Palai, Ranjit Singh

Hyderabad Squad:

Akshath Reddy (Captain), Saaketh Sairam, Bavanaka Sandeep, Tanmay Agarwal, Kolla Sumanth (Wicket Keeper), Akash Bhandari, Jaweed Ali, Mohammad Muddassir, Ravi Kiran, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Mehdi Hasan, Rohit Rayudu, Himalay Agarwal, Tanay Thyagarajan, Ashish Reddy, Chama V Milind