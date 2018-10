Scorecard of Railways vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 | Oct 6

Check below scorecard of Railways vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Oct 6 at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur. This is the Round 11, Elite Group A and B match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.

Match Date: Oct 6, 2018

Venue: KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Toss: Vidarbha won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: AU Bengeri, C Ravikanthreddy

Match Result: Vidarbha won by 15 runs (VJD method)

Railways innings Runs Balls 4s 6s SP Wakaskar (C) c Wadkar b Sarwate 57 81 7 – K Sharma c Wadkar b Thakur 0 8 – – MH Devdhar lbw b Gurbani 1 9 – – MN Rao c Wakhare b Sarwate 30 61 2 – AG Paunikar (WK) lbw b Nalkande 7 20 1 – PB Awasthi c Wadkar b Nalkande 4 10 – – AK Yadav lbw b Nalkande 0 2 – – AB Yadav not out 33 53 3 – MS Khatri c and b Gurbani 58 43 3 5 AC Mishra not out 25 13 2 2 Manjeet Singh did not bat Extras 11 (5 b, 1 lb, 5 w) Total 226/8 (50 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Sharma, 3.6 ov), 2-19 (Devdhar, 6.3 ov), 3-91 (Rao, 25.5 ov), 4-93 (Wakaskar, 27.1 ov), 5-102 (Awasthi, 30.2 ov), 6-102 (AK Yadav, 30.4 ov), 7-105 (Paunikar, 32.1 ov), 8-185 (Khatri, 45.2 ov)

Vidarbha bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Gurbani 10 1 43 2 – Thakur 8 0 38 1 – Nalkande 8 1 42 3 – Wakhare 10 0 46 0 – Fazal 3 0 17 0 – Sarwate 10 1 27 2 – Taide 1 0 7 0 –

Vidarbha innings Runs Balls 4s 6s FY Fazal (C) lbw b AB Yadav 9 18 2 – AV Kolhar c Manjeet Singh b Rao 41 66 2 3 A Taide c AK Yadav b Manjeet Singh 21 24 2 1 G Satish not out 53 65 3 2 AV Wadkar (WK) not out 49 51 5 – AA Wakhare did not bat RN Gurbani did not bat RR Rathod did not bat AA Sarwate did not bat DG Nalkande did not bat YS Thakur did not bat Extras 3 (2 nb, 1 w) Total 176/3 (37 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Fazal, 5.1 ov), 2-54 (Taide, 13.6 ov), 3-81 (Kolhar, 19.4 ov)

Railways bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Mishra 6 2 15 0 AB Yadav 8 0 34 1 Manjeet Singh 7 0 57 1 Khatri 3 0 18 0 AK Yadav 6 0 27 0 Rao 7 0 25 1

Railways Squad:

Anureet Singh, Amit Paunikar (Wicket Keeper), Ashish Yadav, Avinash Yadav, Saurabh Wakaskar (Captain), Prashant Awasthi, Mrunal Devdhar, Arindam Ghosh, Karan Sharma, Madhur Khatri, Manjeet Singh, Chandrakant Sakure, Ankit Yadav, Amit Mishra, Harsh Tyagi, ACP Mishra, Akash Yadav, Manish Rao, Krishnakant Upadhyay

Vidarbha Squad:

Ganesh Satish (Captain), Wasim Jaffer, Sanjay Ramaswamy, Atharva taide, Akshay Wadkar (Wicket Keeper), Yash Thakur, Shrikant Wagh, Apoorv Wankhade, Ravi Jangid, Rajneesh Gurbani, Akshay Karnewar, Jitesh Sharma, Faiz Fazal, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare, Darshan Nalkande, Rushabh Rathod, Akshay Kolhar, Aditya Sarwate