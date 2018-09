Scorecard of Saurashtra vs Hyderabad Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 | Sep 23

Check below scorecard of Saurashtra vs Hyderabad Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Sep 23 at Palam B Stadium, Delhi. This is the Round 4, Elite Group B match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.

Match Date: Sep 23, 2018

Venue: Palam B Stadium, Delhi

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Saurashtra vs Hyderabad Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 scorecard will be updated here.

Saurashtra Squad:

Robin Uthappa, Sheldon Jackson (Wicket Keeper), Cheteshwar Pujara, Jaydev Shah (Captain), Aarpit Vasavada, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Jaydev Unadkat, Shaurya Sanandia, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kamlesh Makvana, Agnivesh Ayachi, Avi Barot, Yuvraj Chudasama, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Rathod, Samarth Vyas

Hyderabad Squad:

Tanmay Agarwal, Akshath Reddy (Captain), Rohit Rayudu, Kolla Sumanth (Wicket Keeper), Bavanaka Sandeep, Ashish Reddy, Akash Bhandari, Mehdi Hasan, Chama V Milind, Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Kiran, Saaketh Sairam, Jaweed Ali, Mohammad Muddassir, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Himalay Agarwal, Tanay Thyagarajan