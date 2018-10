Scorecard of Saurashtra vs Kerala Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 | Oct 8

Check below scorecard of Saurashtra vs Kerala Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Oct 8 at Palam B Stadium, Delhi. This is the Round 12, Elite Group A and B match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.

Match Date: Oct 8, 2018

Venue: Palam B Stadium, Delhi

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Scorecard of Saurashtra vs Kerala

Saurashtra vs Kerala Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 scorecard will be updated here.

Saurashtra Squad:

Robin Uthappa, Sheldon Jackson (Wicket Keeper), Avi Barot, Aarpit Vasavada, Kamlesh Makvana, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Jay Chauhan, Jaydev Unadkat (Captain), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Agnivesh Ayachi, Jaydev Shah, Yuvraj Chudasama, Hardik Rathod, Shaurya Sanandia, Samarth Vyas, Kishan Parmar

Kerala Squad:

Vishnu Vinod (Wicket Keeper), Jalaj Saxena, Daryl Ferrario, Sachin Baby (Captain), Vasudevan Arundhadi Jagadeesh, Salman Nizar, Akshay Chandran, Vinoop Manoharan, MD Nidheesh, Abhishek Mohan, KC Akshay, Basil Thampi, Fazil Fanoos, Sudhesan Midhun, Ponnam Rahul, Sanju Samson, Arun Karthik, Sandeep Warrier