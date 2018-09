Scorecard of Saurashtra vs Madhya Pradesh Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 | Sep 26

Related Link: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Schedule

Check below scorecard of Saurashtra vs Madhya Pradesh Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Sep 26 at Palam A Stadium, Delhi. This is the Round 6, Elite Group B match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.

Match Date: Sep 26, 2018

Venue: Palam A Stadium, Delhi

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Scorecard of Saurashtra vs Madhya Pradesh

Saurashtra vs Madhya Pradesh Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 scorecard will be updated here.

Saurashtra Squad:

Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jaydev Shah (Captain), Jaydev Unadkat, Chirag Jani, Kamlesh Makvana, Hardik Rathod, Sheldon Jackson (Wicket Keeper), Shaurya Sanandia, Aarpit Vasavada, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Avi Barot , Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Yuvraj Chudasama, Agnivesh Ayachi

Madhya Pradesh Squad:

Naman Ojha (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Ishwar Pandey, Rameez Khan, Puneet Datey, Avesh Khan, Saransh Jain, Mihir Hirwani, Ankit Kushwah, Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Anshul Tripathi, Shubham Sharma, Aryaman Birla, Ajay Rohera