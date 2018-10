Scorecard of Services vs Rajasthan Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 | Oct 9

Check below scorecard of Services vs Rajasthan Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Oct 9 at Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Ground, Chennai. This is the Round 14, Elite Group C match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.

Match Date: Oct 9, 2018

Venue: Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Ground, Chennai

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Services vs Rajasthan Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 scorecard will be updated here.

Services Squad:

Nakul Harpal Verma, Ravi Chauhan, Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Rajat Paliwal (Captain), Nakul Sharma (Wicket Keeper), Hardik Rajeev Sethi, Nitin Tanwar, Arjun Sharma, Diwesh Pathania, Abhishek Tiwari, Varun Choudhary, Mumtaz Qadir, Amit Pachhara, Soumya Swain, Trivendra Kumar, Shamsher Yadav, Mohit Ahlawat, Shadab Nazar, Sachin Shinde, Sumit Singh, Pyarchand Sharma, R K Singh

Rajasthan Squad:

Yash Kothari, Amitkumar Gautam, Deepak Chahar (Captain), Manender Narender Singh (Wicket Keeper), Salman Khan, Mahipal Lomror, Tajinder Singh, Chandrapal Singh, Rajesh Bishnoi Jr, Rahul Chahar, TM Ul-Haq, Ashok Menaria, Chetan Bist, Robin Bist, Aniket Choudhary, Aditya Garhwal, Ankit Lamba, Abhimanyu Lamba, Nathu Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rajesh Bishnoi