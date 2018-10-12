Scorecard of Sikkim vs Uttarakhand Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 | Oct 6

Check below scorecard of Sikkim vs Uttarakhand Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Oct 6 at GS Patel Stadium, Nadiad. This is the Round 11, Plate match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.

Match Date: Oct 6, 2018

Venue: GS Patel Stadium, Nadiad

Toss: Sikkim won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: S Asnani, AD Deshmukh

Match Result: Uttarakhand won by 199 runs

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Scorecard of Sikkim vs Uttarakhand

Sikkim vs Uttarakhand Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 scorecard will be updated here.

Uttarakhand innings Runs Balls 4s 6s KV Kaushal c Thapa b Bhutia 202 135 18 9 VA Saxena c Tshering Lepcha b Bhutia 100 133 4 – S Chauhan not out 26 20 1 1 VR Jethi not out 18 12 – 1 V Bhatt did not bat D Sharma did not bat R Bhatia (C) did not bat SAS Rawat (WK) did not bat M Mishra did not bat Kartik did not bat D Dhapola did not bat Extras 20 (4 b, 16 w) Total 366/2 (50 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-296 (Saxena, 42.2 ov), 2-335 (Kaushal, 46.4 ov)

Sikkim bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Limboo 9 0 58 0 – Tamang 10 0 66 0 – Bhutia 10 0 82 2 – LY Lepcha 10 0 82 0 – Rai 10 0 58 0 – Gupta 1 0 16 0 –

Sikkim innings Runs Balls 4s 6s B Diyali c Jethi b Dhapola 1 13 – – B Kumar Subba lbw b Mishra 15 36 2 – P Tamang c Saxena b Dhapola 0 3 – – AN Thapa lbw b Dhapola 0 4 – – LY Lepcha c Saxena b Jethi 65 104 7 – PB Limboo not out 51 102 7 1 MK Bhutia c Sharma b Jethi 0 2 – – NL Lamichaney (C) not out 14 36 2 – S Tshering Lepcha (WK) did not bat B Gupta did not bat A Rai did not bat Extras 21 (7 lb, 14 w) Total 167/6 (50 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-20 (Diyali, 5.1 ov), 2-20 (Tamang, 5.4 ov), 3-29 (Thapa, 7.2 ov), 4-42 (Kumar Subba, 11.2 ov), 5-133 (LY Lepcha, 40.1 ov), 6-133 (Bhutia, 40.3 ov)

Uttarakhand bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Sharma 8 1 28 0 – Dhapola 5 2 19 3 – Bhatia 8 1 21 0 – Mishra 10 2 30 1 – Kartik 7 0 19 0 – Bhatt 6 1 28 0 – Jethi 6 0 15 2 –

Sikkim Squad:

Bhusan Subba, Bijay Subba, Faizan Khan, Nilesh Lamichaney (Captain), Padam limboo, Amosi Rai, Bibek Dayali (Wicket Keeper), Som Lepcha, Asish Thapa, Mendup Bhutia, Binod Gupta, Lee Yong Lepcha, Bikash Pradhan, Ajay Shrestha, Vivek Diyali, Plazor Tamang

Uttarakhand Squad:

Rajat Bhatia (Captain), Vaibhav Bhatt, Saurabh Chauhan, Dhanraj Sharma, Deepak Dhapola, Saurabh Rawat (Wicket Keeper), Vijay Jethi, Karnaveer, Mayank Mishra, Vaibhav Singh, Malolan Rangarajan, Arya Saithi, Shubham Saundiyal, Vineet Saxena, Sunny Rana