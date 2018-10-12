Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Check below scorecard of Sikkim vs Uttarakhand Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 played on Oct 6 at GS Patel Stadium, Nadiad. This is the Round 11, Plate match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018.
Match Date: Oct 6, 2018
Venue: GS Patel Stadium, Nadiad
Toss: Sikkim won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: S Asnani, AD Deshmukh
Match Result: Uttarakhand won by 199 runs
|Uttarakhand innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|KV Kaushal
|c Thapa b Bhutia
|202
|135
|18
|9
|VA Saxena
|c Tshering Lepcha b Bhutia
|100
|133
|4
|–
|S Chauhan
|not out
|26
|20
|1
|1
|VR Jethi
|not out
|18
|12
|–
|1
|V Bhatt
|did not bat
|D Sharma
|did not bat
|R Bhatia (C)
|did not bat
|SAS Rawat (WK)
|did not bat
|M Mishra
|did not bat
|Kartik
|did not bat
|D Dhapola
|did not bat
|Extras
|20 (4 b, 16 w)
|Total
|366/2 (50 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-296 (Saxena, 42.2 ov), 2-335 (Kaushal, 46.4 ov)
|Sikkim bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Limboo
|9
|0
|58
|0
|–
|Tamang
|10
|0
|66
|0
|–
|Bhutia
|10
|0
|82
|2
|–
|LY Lepcha
|10
|0
|82
|0
|–
|Rai
|10
|0
|58
|0
|–
|Gupta
|1
|0
|16
|0
|–
|Sikkim innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|B Diyali
|c Jethi b Dhapola
|1
|13
|–
|–
|B Kumar Subba
|lbw b Mishra
|15
|36
|2
|–
|P Tamang
|c Saxena b Dhapola
|0
|3
|–
|–
|AN Thapa
|lbw b Dhapola
|0
|4
|–
|–
|LY Lepcha
|c Saxena b Jethi
|65
|104
|7
|–
|PB Limboo
|not out
|51
|102
|7
|1
|MK Bhutia
|c Sharma b Jethi
|0
|2
|–
|–
|NL Lamichaney (C)
|not out
|14
|36
|2
|–
|S Tshering Lepcha (WK)
|did not bat
|B Gupta
|did not bat
|A Rai
|did not bat
|Extras
|21 (7 lb, 14 w)
|Total
|167/6 (50 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-20 (Diyali, 5.1 ov), 2-20 (Tamang, 5.4 ov), 3-29 (Thapa, 7.2 ov), 4-42 (Kumar Subba, 11.2 ov), 5-133 (LY Lepcha, 40.1 ov), 6-133 (Bhutia, 40.3 ov)
|Uttarakhand bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Sharma
|8
|1
|28
|0
|–
|Dhapola
|5
|2
|19
|3
|–
|Bhatia
|8
|1
|21
|0
|–
|Mishra
|10
|2
|30
|1
|–
|Kartik
|7
|0
|19
|0
|–
|Bhatt
|6
|1
|28
|0
|–
|Jethi
|6
|0
|15
|2
|–
Sikkim Squad:
Bhusan Subba, Bijay Subba, Faizan Khan, Nilesh Lamichaney (Captain), Padam limboo, Amosi Rai, Bibek Dayali (Wicket Keeper), Som Lepcha, Asish Thapa, Mendup Bhutia, Binod Gupta, Lee Yong Lepcha, Bikash Pradhan, Ajay Shrestha, Vivek Diyali, Plazor Tamang
Uttarakhand Squad:
Rajat Bhatia (Captain), Vaibhav Bhatt, Saurabh Chauhan, Dhanraj Sharma, Deepak Dhapola, Saurabh Rawat (Wicket Keeper), Vijay Jethi, Karnaveer, Mayank Mishra, Vaibhav Singh, Malolan Rangarajan, Arya Saithi, Shubham Saundiyal, Vineet Saxena, Sunny Rana