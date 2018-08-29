Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Match Date: Aug 29, 2018
Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Man of the Match:
Sharath BR, Nihal Ullal (Wicket Keeper), Rohit K, Nishant Shekhawat, Rongsen Jonathan, Aniruddha Joshi (Captain), Aditya Somanna, Prithvi Shekawat, Abhimanyu Mithun, Kishore Kamat, K Hoysala, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Liyan Khan, Bharath Dhuri, Syed Khaja Moinuddin, S S Shettennavar, Abilash Shetty, Adhoksh Hegde
Dikshanshu Negi, Stallin Hoover, Rakshith S (Wicket Keeper), Avinash D, Stuart Binny (Captain), Akshay Ballal, M Nidhish, HS Sharath, Prashanth S, Mohammed Niyaz Nisar, Shubang Hegde, Aman Khan, Darshan Machaiah, Sadiq Kirmani, Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, Saurabh Yadav, Shreyas BM
