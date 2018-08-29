Shivamogga Lions vs Belagavi Panthers Scorecard | KPL 2018 Live Score | Aug 29

Shivamogga Lions vs Belagavi Panthers Live Scores : Check out Shivamogga Lions vs Belagavi Panthers aka the SL vs BP – Shivamogga Lions vs Belagavi Panthers Live Scorecard of the Karbonn Smart KPL 2018. This Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 Match 16 will be played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore.

Match Date: Aug 29, 2018

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Shivamogga Lions vs Belagavi Panthers Squads | KPL 2018 Teams

Shivamogga Lions 2018 Squad

Sharath BR, Nihal Ullal (Wicket Keeper), Rohit K, Nishant Shekhawat, Rongsen Jonathan, Aniruddha Joshi (Captain), Aditya Somanna, Prithvi Shekawat, Abhimanyu Mithun, Kishore Kamat, K Hoysala, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Liyan Khan, Bharath Dhuri, Syed Khaja Moinuddin, S S Shettennavar, Abilash Shetty, Adhoksh Hegde

Belagavi Panthers 2018 Squad

Dikshanshu Negi, Stallin Hoover, Rakshith S (Wicket Keeper), Avinash D, Stuart Binny (Captain), Akshay Ballal, M Nidhish, HS Sharath, Prashanth S, Mohammed Niyaz Nisar, Shubang Hegde, Aman Khan, Darshan Machaiah, Sadiq Kirmani, Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, Saurabh Yadav, Shreyas BM

