Shivamogga Lions vs Bengaluru Blasters | Karnataka Premier League 2018

Match Date: Aug 25, 2018

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Shivamogga Lions vs Bengaluru Blasters Squads

Shivamogga Lions 2018 Squad

Liyan Khan, Sharath BR (Wicket Keeper), Rohit K, Rongsen Jonathan, Aniruddha Joshi (Captain), Prithvi Shekawat, Aditya Somanna, Kishore Kamat, Adhoksh Hegde, K Hoysala, Abilash Shetty, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Nihal Ullal, Bharath Dhuri, Nishant Shekhawat, Syed Khaja Moinuddin, Srinivas Sharath, S S Shettennavar

Bengaluru Blasters 2018 Squad

M Vishwanathan (Wicket Keeper), KB Pawan, Robin Uthappa (Captain), Pavan Deshpande, Manoj S Bhandage, Chethan William, Arshdeep Singh Brar, Bharath Devaraj, Abhishek Bhat, Mitrakanth Yadav, V Koushik, Anand Doddamani, K C Avinash, Pallavkumar Das, Sharan Gouda, Gaurav Dhiman, Azeem, Vineet Yadav

