Shivamogga Lions vs Bijapur Bulls Scorecard | KPL 2018 Live Score | Sep 2

Related Link: KPL 2018 Fixtures

Shivamogga Lions vs Bijapur Bulls Live Scores : Check out Shivamogga Lions vs Bijapur Bulls aka the SL vs BB – Shivamogga Lions vs Bijapur Bulls Live Scorecard of the Karbonn Smart KPL 2018. This Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 Match 19 will be played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore.

The Shivamogga Lions vs Bijapur Bulls T20 match is scheduled to begin at 18:30 IST on Sep 2. We bring you here Shivamogga Lions vs Bijapur Bulls live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the SL vs BB KPL 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Shivamogga Lions vs Bijapur Bulls KPL 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Shivamogga Lions vs Bijapur Bulls live streaming, after the match Shivamogga Lions vs Bijapur Bulls highlights and also for the Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 highlights.

Shivamogga Lions vs Bijapur Bulls Live Scores | Karnataka Premier League 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Shivamogga Lions vs Bijapur Bulls live scores that is the Shivamogga Lions vs Bijapur Bulls T20 live score and live cricket commentary of Shivamogga Lions vs Bijapur Bulls 2018 cricket match played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore on Sep 2, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Shivamogga Lions vs Bijapur Bulls highlights in addition to the Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the SL vs BB KPL 2018 Highlights and all the Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 highlights online.

Shivamogga Lions vs Bijapur Bulls Scorecard | Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Sep 2, 2018

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Shivamogga Lions vs Bijapur Bulls Live Scores | Shivamogga Lions vs Bijapur Bulls Live Scorecard

Check out the below Shivamogga Lions vs Bijapur Bulls scorecard:

Shivamogga Lions vs Bijapur Bulls Squads | KPL 2018 Teams

Shivamogga Lions 2018 Squad

Sharath BR (Wicket Keeper), Nihal Ullal, Liyan Khan, Rongsen Jonathan, Aniruddha Joshi, Prithvi Shekawat, Abhimanyu Mithun (Captain), Aditya Somanna, Kishore Kamat, Bharath Dhuri, Abilash Shetty, Rohit K, Adhoksh Hegde, S S Shettennavar, K Hoysala, Syed Khaja Moinuddin, Nishant Shekhawat, Sarfaraz Ashraf

Bijapur Bulls 2018 Squad

Shishir Bhavane, Bharath Chipli (Captain), Naveen MG, Mir Kaunain Abbas, KN Bharath, Suneel Raju, KL Shrijith (Wicket Keeper), Ronit More, KP Appanna, KC Cariappa, Zahoor Farooqui, Suraj Kamath, Ruthraj, Majid Makkandar, Amar Ghale, Anurag Bajpai, Bhavesh Gulecha, Rishabh Singh

Thank you for visiting our website for the Shivamogga Lions vs Bijapur Bulls Live Scores of the Karbonn Smart KPL 2018, and don’t forget to watch the SL vs BB KPL 2018 Highlights.