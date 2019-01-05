SL U19 vs Aus U19 1st ODI Live Score | Australia Under 19 Tour of Sri Lanka 2019 | Jan 3

Related Link: Australia Under 19 Tour of Sri Lanka 2019 Schedule

Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the Sri Lanka Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 Live Score as part of the Australia Under 19 Tour of Sri Lanka 2019. Follow this post for Sri Lanka U19 vs Australia U19 1st ODI Scorecard and get to know the Sri Lanka U19 vs Australia U19 results that you need in this Australia Under 19 Tour of Sri Lanka 2019 match.

Check online for Sri Lanka U19 vs Australia U19 Scores in case you do not get to watch the Australia Under 19 Tour of Sri Lanka live cricket in your television. But don’t worry you should be getting a link later on to watch the Sri Lanka U19 vs Australia U19 Highlights and other Australia Under 19 Tour of Sri Lanka highlights. Below is our SL U19 vs Aus U19 scoreboard.

SL U19 vs Aus U19 1st ODI Scorecard | Australia Under 19 Tour of Sri Lanka 2019

Match Date: Jan 3, 2019

Venue: P Sara Oval, Colombo

Toss: Sri Lanka Under-19s won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: KM Kottahachchi, RP Sooriyaarachchi

Match Result: Australia Under-19s won by 7 wickets

Sri Lanka U19 vs Australia U19 1st ODI Live Scores

Check here for SL U19 vs Aus U19 1st ODI Scorecard

Sri Lanka Under-19s innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate ND Paranavithana st Holt b Freeman 45 78 5 – 57.69 +RVPK Mishara c Oates b Evans 123 157 12 3 78.34 M Samaaz c Sutherland b Sangha 3 4 – – 75.00 *ND Perera c Willans b Kann 47 44 7 – 106.82 KKAT Chandima c Holt b Evans 12 11 1 – 109.09 MACP Wijesinghe c Evans b Kann 2 3 – – 66.67 GS Dinusha not out 2 2 – – 100.00 KHRA de Silva not out 5 2 1 – 250.00 AA Daniel did not bat LMD Madushanka did not bat R Sanjaya did not bat Extras (9 lb, 1 nb, 13 w) 23 Total (6 wickets, innings closed, 50 overs) 262 Fall of wickets: 1-126 (Paranavithana, 28.3 ov), 2-131 (Samaaz, 29.6 ov), 3-229 (Mishara, 45.6 ov), 4-245 (Perera, 48.1 ov), 5-247 (Wijesinghe, 48.4 ov), 6-256 (Chandima, 49.3 ov)

Australia Under-19s bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Willans 10 2 45 0 5 1 – 4.50 Evans 8 0 53 2 3 – 24.00 6.62 Kann 6 0 27 2 – – 18.00 4.50 Freeman 10 1 44 1 1 – 60.00 4.40 Davies 8 0 38 0 – – – 4.75 Sangha 8 0 46 1 2 – 48.00 5.75

Australia Under-19s innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate ST Fanning c Chandima b de Silva 108 94 14 2 114.89 CB Hunter b Sanjaya 47 63 5 1 74.60 K Oates c and b Paranavithana 29 54 2 – 53.70 O Davies not out 50 44 1 4 113.64 *WJ Sutherland not out 25 32 1 – 78.12 ZK Evans did not bat J Kann did not bat JA Freeman did not bat T Sangha did not bat +BJH Holt did not bat M Willans did not bat Extras (4 lb) 4 Total (3 wickets, 47.5 overs) 263 Fall of wickets: 1-114 (Hunter, 19.2 ov), 2-174 (Fanning, 32.4 ov), 3-195 (Oates, 37.3 ov)

Sri Lanka Under-19s bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Wijesinghe 5 0 35 0 – – – 7.00 Madushanka 6 0 29 0 – – – 4.83 Daniel 9 0 52 0 – – – 5.78 Sanjaya 10 0 45 1 – – 60.00 4.50 de Silva 10 0 58 1 – – 60.00 5.80 Paranavithana 7.5 0 40 1 – – 47.00 5.11

Thank you for visiting our site to get the information on Australia Under 19 Tour of Sri Lanka 2019.