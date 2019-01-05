SL U19 vs Aus U19 1st ODI Live Score | Australia Under 19 Tour of Sri Lanka 2019 | Jan 3

Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Related Link: Australia Under 19 Tour of Sri Lanka 2019 Schedule
Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the Sri Lanka Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 Live Score as part of the Australia Under 19 Tour of Sri Lanka 2019. Follow this post for Sri Lanka U19 vs Australia U19 1st ODI Scorecard and get to know the Sri Lanka U19 vs Australia U19 results that you need in this Australia Under 19 Tour of Sri Lanka 2019 match.
Check online for Sri Lanka U19 vs Australia U19 Scores in case you do not get to watch the Australia Under 19 Tour of Sri Lanka live cricket in your television. But don’t worry you should be getting a link later on to watch the Sri Lanka U19 vs Australia U19 Highlights and other Australia Under 19 Tour of Sri Lanka highlights. Below is our SL U19 vs Aus U19 scoreboard.
Match Date: Jan 3, 2019
Venue: P Sara Oval, Colombo
Toss: Sri Lanka Under-19s won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: KM Kottahachchi, RP Sooriyaarachchi
Match Result: Australia Under-19s won by 7 wickets
Check here for SL U19 vs Aus U19 1st ODI Scorecard
|Sri Lanka Under-19s innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|ND Paranavithana
|st Holt b Freeman
|45
|78
|5
|–
|57.69
|+RVPK Mishara
|c Oates b Evans
|123
|157
|12
|3
|78.34
|M Samaaz
|c Sutherland b Sangha
|3
|4
|–
|–
|75.00
|*ND Perera
|c Willans b Kann
|47
|44
|7
|–
|106.82
|KKAT Chandima
|c Holt b Evans
|12
|11
|1
|–
|109.09
|MACP Wijesinghe
|c Evans b Kann
|2
|3
|–
|–
|66.67
|GS Dinusha
|not out
|2
|2
|–
|–
|100.00
|KHRA de Silva
|not out
|5
|2
|1
|–
|250.00
|AA Daniel
|did not bat
|LMD Madushanka
|did not bat
|R Sanjaya
|did not bat
|Extras
|(9 lb, 1 nb, 13 w)
|23
|Total
|(6 wickets, innings closed, 50 overs)
|262
|Fall of wickets:
|1-126 (Paranavithana, 28.3 ov), 2-131 (Samaaz, 29.6 ov), 3-229 (Mishara, 45.6 ov), 4-245 (Perera, 48.1 ov), 5-247 (Wijesinghe, 48.4 ov), 6-256 (Chandima, 49.3 ov)
|Australia Under-19s bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Willans
|10
|2
|45
|0
|5
|1
|–
|4.50
|Evans
|8
|0
|53
|2
|3
|–
|24.00
|6.62
|Kann
|6
|0
|27
|2
|–
|–
|18.00
|4.50
|Freeman
|10
|1
|44
|1
|1
|–
|60.00
|4.40
|Davies
|8
|0
|38
|0
|–
|–
|–
|4.75
|Sangha
|8
|0
|46
|1
|2
|–
|48.00
|5.75
|Australia Under-19s innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|ST Fanning
|c Chandima b de Silva
|108
|94
|14
|2
|114.89
|CB Hunter
|b Sanjaya
|47
|63
|5
|1
|74.60
|K Oates
|c and b Paranavithana
|29
|54
|2
|–
|53.70
|O Davies
|not out
|50
|44
|1
|4
|113.64
|*WJ Sutherland
|not out
|25
|32
|1
|–
|78.12
|ZK Evans
|did not bat
|J Kann
|did not bat
|JA Freeman
|did not bat
|T Sangha
|did not bat
|+BJH Holt
|did not bat
|M Willans
|did not bat
|Extras
|(4 lb)
|4
|Total
|(3 wickets, 47.5 overs)
|263
|Fall of wickets:
|1-114 (Hunter, 19.2 ov), 2-174 (Fanning, 32.4 ov), 3-195 (Oates, 37.3 ov)
|Sri Lanka Under-19s bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Wijesinghe
|5
|0
|35
|0
|–
|–
|–
|7.00
|Madushanka
|6
|0
|29
|0
|–
|–
|–
|4.83
|Daniel
|9
|0
|52
|0
|–
|–
|–
|5.78
|Sanjaya
|10
|0
|45
|1
|–
|–
|60.00
|4.50
|de Silva
|10
|0
|58
|1
|–
|–
|60.00
|5.80
|Paranavithana
|7.5
|0
|40
|1
|–
|–
|47.00
|5.11
Thank you for visiting our site to get the information on Australia Under 19 Tour of Sri Lanka 2019.