SL U19 vs HK U19 Live Score | ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018 | Sep 30

SL U19 vs HK U19 begins at 8:30 IST which is 9:00 local time.

SL U19 vs HK U19 Scorecard | ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018

Match Date: Sep 30, 2018

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

Sri Lanka U19 vs Hong Kong U19 Live Scores

Sri Lanka U19 vs Hong Kong U19 Squads | ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018

Sri Lanka Under 19 Squad for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018

Navod Paranavithana, Nishan Madushka (Wicket Keeper), Nipun Dananjaya (Captain), Nuwanidu Fernando, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Dulith Wellalage, Kalana Perera, Naveen Nirmal Fernando, Kalhara Senarathne, Shashika Dulshan, Nipun Malinga, Sandun Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Rohan Sanjaya

Hong Kong Under 19 Squad for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018

Harpreet Singh, Kalhan Challu, Wajid Shafi, Kabir Sodhi (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Adit Gorawara, Danyial Butt, Haroon Arshed, Nasrulla Rana, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohammad Hassan, Raunaq Kapur, Aarush Bhagwat, Dhananjay Rao

