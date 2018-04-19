SL U19 vs WI U19 Live Score | ICC U19 WC 2018 Score

Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
ICC U19 WC 2018 Score : Follow this post for SL U19 vs WI U19 Live Score of the Sri Lanka U19 vs West Indies U19 match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2018 played at Lincoln on Jan 28, 2018.
SL U19 vs WI U19 Live Scorecard – Get full details of the SL U19 vs WI U19 match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2018 through the SL U19 vs WI U19 Scorecard presented to you at OyeCricket.com.
Sri Lanka vs West Indies U19 WC 2018 match is ICC U19 World Cup 2018 in Plate Final matches . Catch up with the ball by ball SL U19 vs WI U19 Live Scorecard here.
Match Date: Jan 28, 2018
Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln
Toss: Sri Lanka Under-19s won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: M Hawthorne (Ireland), Shozab Raza (Pakistan)
Match Result: Sri Lanka Under-19s won by 3 wickets
Man of the Match: HRB Boyagoda
|West Indies Under-19s innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|KA Simmons
|c MNK Fernando b Malinga
|24
|34
|54
|4
|–
|70.59
|B Yadram
|c Bandara b Jayawickrama
|31
|20
|32
|5
|–
|155.00
|KS Melius
|lbw b Jayawickrama
|7
|19
|18
|1
|–
|36.84
|AS Athanaze
|not out
|110
|110
|153
|5
|2
|100.00
|KA Kallicharan
|c Weerasingha b Malinga
|24
|59
|56
|1
|–
|40.68
|*+EWJA Stewart
|c sub b Dilshan
|11
|22
|30
|–
|–
|50.00
|BO Barnes
|not out
|37
|36
|63
|3
|–
|102.78
|J Royal
|did not bat
|NRJ Young
|did not bat
|RJ Alimohamed
|did not bat
|JJ Hoyte
|did not bat
|Extras
|(2 lb, 8 w)
|10
|Total
|(5 wickets, innings closed, 50 overs)
|254
|Fall of wickets:
|1-53 (Yadram, 7.3 ov), 2-63 (Melius, 11.5 ov), 3-63 (Simmons, 12.2 ov), 4-122 (Kallicharan, 28.4 ov), 5-152 (Stewart, 35.1 ov)
|Sri Lanka Under-19s bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Dilshan
|9
|0
|59
|1
|2
|–
|26
|54.00
|6.56
|Daniel
|2
|0
|26
|0
|1
|–
|4
|–
|13.00
|Jayawickrama
|10
|1
|33
|2
|–
|–
|38
|30.00
|3.30
|Malinga
|10
|1
|63
|2
|1
|–
|27
|30.00
|6.30
|Mendis
|9
|0
|37
|0
|3
|–
|28
|–
|4.11
|Weerasingha
|10
|0
|34
|0
|–
|–
|33
|–
|3.40
|Sri Lanka Under-19s innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|PAD Lakshan
|c Barnes b Hoyte
|98
|119
|178
|12
|1
|82.35
|HRB Boyagoda
|c Young b Hoyte
|116
|124
|151
|17
|1
|93.55
|+KNM Fernando
|run out (Royal)
|1
|3
|7
|–
|–
|33.33
|JKC Daniel
|run out (Simmons)
|6
|18
|20
|–
|–
|33.33
|*PHKD Mendis
|lbw b Yadram
|1
|3
|9
|–
|–
|33.33
|MNK Fernando
|c Melius b Barnes
|14
|10
|20
|2
|–
|140.00
|KNA Bandara
|b Yadram
|0
|3
|4
|–
|–
|0.00
|PHB Weerasingha
|not out
|5
|16
|18
|–
|–
|31.25
|TR Dilshan
|not out
|4
|2
|6
|1
|–
|200.00
|LN Malinga
|did not bat
|PAKP Jayawickrama
|did not bat
|Extras
|(10 w)
|10
|Total
|(7 wickets, 49.4 overs)
|255
|Fall of wickets:
|1-218 (Boyagoda, 37.6 ov), 2-222 (KNM Fernando, 39.1 ov), 3-231 (Daniel, 43.5 ov), 4-231 (Lakshan, 43.6 ov), 5-237 (Mendis, 45.1 ov), 6-237 (Bandara, 45.4 ov), 7-249 (MNK Fernando, 48.2 ov)
|West Indies Under-19s bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Alimohamed
|5
|1
|33
|0
|2
|–
|19
|–
|6.60
|Hoyte
|9.4
|0
|44
|2
|5
|–
|40
|29.00
|4.55
|Yadram
|10
|1
|42
|2
|1
|–
|35
|30.00
|4.20
|Royal
|10
|0
|54
|0
|1
|–
|35
|–
|5.40
|Barnes
|10
|1
|48
|1
|1
|–
|34
|60.00
|4.80
|Young
|3
|0
|22
|0
|–
|–
|9
|–
|7.33
|Athanaze
|2
|0
|12
|0
|–
|–
|6
|–
|6.00
Jehan Daniel, Kamindu Mendis (Captain), Ashen Bandara, Hasitha Boyagoda, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nishan Madushka (Wicket Keeper), Thisaru Rashmika, Nipun Malinga, Hareen Buddhila, Krishan Arachchige, Kalana Perera, Nipun Dananjaya, Santhush Gunathilaka
Kirstan Kallicharan, Emmanuel Stewart (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Ronaldo Alimohamed, Alick Athanaze, Jarion Hoyte, Jeavor Royal, Keagan Simmons, Bhaskar Yadram, Nyeem Young, Kimani Melius, Brad Barnes, Cephas Cooper, Joshua Persaud, Ashmead Nedd, Kian Pemberton, Raymond Perez
