SL U19 vs WI U19 Live Score | ICC U19 WC 2018 Score | SL vs WI at Lincoln (Jan 28, 2018)

ICC U19 WC 2018 Score : Follow this post for SL U19 vs WI U19 Live Score of the Sri Lanka U19 vs West Indies U19 match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2018 played at Lincoln on Jan 28, 2018.

SL U19 vs WI U19 Live Scorecard

Sri Lanka vs West Indies U19 WC 2018 match is ICC U19 World Cup 2018 in Plate Final matches .

Match Date: Jan 28, 2018

Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

Toss: Sri Lanka Under-19s won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: M Hawthorne (Ireland), Shozab Raza (Pakistan)

Match Result: Sri Lanka Under-19s won by 3 wickets

Man of the Match: HRB Boyagoda

West Indies Under-19s innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate KA Simmons c MNK Fernando b Malinga 24 34 54 4 – 70.59 B Yadram c Bandara b Jayawickrama 31 20 32 5 – 155.00 KS Melius lbw b Jayawickrama 7 19 18 1 – 36.84 AS Athanaze not out 110 110 153 5 2 100.00 KA Kallicharan c Weerasingha b Malinga 24 59 56 1 – 40.68 *+EWJA Stewart c sub b Dilshan 11 22 30 – – 50.00 BO Barnes not out 37 36 63 3 – 102.78 J Royal did not bat NRJ Young did not bat RJ Alimohamed did not bat JJ Hoyte did not bat Extras (2 lb, 8 w) 10 Total (5 wickets, innings closed, 50 overs) 254 Fall of wickets: 1-53 (Yadram, 7.3 ov), 2-63 (Melius, 11.5 ov), 3-63 (Simmons, 12.2 ov), 4-122 (Kallicharan, 28.4 ov), 5-152 (Stewart, 35.1 ov)

Sri Lanka Under-19s bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Dots 4s 6s S-Rate Econ Dilshan 9 0 59 1 2 – 26 54.00 6.56 Daniel 2 0 26 0 1 – 4 – 13.00 Jayawickrama 10 1 33 2 – – 38 30.00 3.30 Malinga 10 1 63 2 1 – 27 30.00 6.30 Mendis 9 0 37 0 3 – 28 – 4.11 Weerasingha 10 0 34 0 – – 33 – 3.40

Sri Lanka Under-19s innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate PAD Lakshan c Barnes b Hoyte 98 119 178 12 1 82.35 HRB Boyagoda c Young b Hoyte 116 124 151 17 1 93.55 +KNM Fernando run out (Royal) 1 3 7 – – 33.33 JKC Daniel run out (Simmons) 6 18 20 – – 33.33 *PHKD Mendis lbw b Yadram 1 3 9 – – 33.33 MNK Fernando c Melius b Barnes 14 10 20 2 – 140.00 KNA Bandara b Yadram 0 3 4 – – 0.00 PHB Weerasingha not out 5 16 18 – – 31.25 TR Dilshan not out 4 2 6 1 – 200.00 LN Malinga did not bat PAKP Jayawickrama did not bat Extras (10 w) 10 Total (7 wickets, 49.4 overs) 255 Fall of wickets: 1-218 (Boyagoda, 37.6 ov), 2-222 (KNM Fernando, 39.1 ov), 3-231 (Daniel, 43.5 ov), 4-231 (Lakshan, 43.6 ov), 5-237 (Mendis, 45.1 ov), 6-237 (Bandara, 45.4 ov), 7-249 (MNK Fernando, 48.2 ov)

West Indies Under-19s bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Dots 4s 6s S-Rate Econ Alimohamed 5 1 33 0 2 – 19 – 6.60 Hoyte 9.4 0 44 2 5 – 40 29.00 4.55 Yadram 10 1 42 2 1 – 35 30.00 4.20 Royal 10 0 54 0 1 – 35 – 5.40 Barnes 10 1 48 1 1 – 34 60.00 4.80 Young 3 0 22 0 – – 9 – 7.33 Athanaze 2 0 12 0 – – 6 – 6.00

SL U19 vs WI U19 Squads | ICC U19 World Cup 2018 Squads

Sri Lanka U19 Squad for ICC U19 World Cup 2018

Jehan Daniel, Kamindu Mendis (Captain), Ashen Bandara, Hasitha Boyagoda, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nishan Madushka (Wicket Keeper), Thisaru Rashmika, Nipun Malinga, Hareen Buddhila, Krishan Arachchige, Kalana Perera, Nipun Dananjaya, Santhush Gunathilaka

West Indies U19 Squad for ICC U19 World Cup 2018

Kirstan Kallicharan, Emmanuel Stewart (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Ronaldo Alimohamed, Alick Athanaze, Jarion Hoyte, Jeavor Royal, Keagan Simmons, Bhaskar Yadram, Nyeem Young, Kimani Melius, Brad Barnes, Cephas Cooper, Joshua Persaud, Ashmead Nedd, Kian Pemberton, Raymond Perez

