SL vs Eng 2nd ODI Scorecard | England Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 | SL vs Eng 2018

Related Link: England tour of Sri Lanka 2018 Schedule

SL vs Eng 2nd ODI Scorecard : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the SL vs Eng 2nd ODI of the England Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 at Dambulla. Follow here SL vs Eng 2nd ODI live scores and check out SL vs Eng 2nd ODI highlights to know the SL vs Eng 2nd ODI highlights. This is the only 2nd ODI of England Tour of Sri Lanka 2018.

In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the SL vs Eng 2nd ODI, then you can always get the SL vs Eng 2nd ODI live scores and may be even the SL vs Eng 2nd ODI highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of England Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 as part of England Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 and also for the SL vs Eng 2nd ODI scorecard.

SL vs Eng 2nd ODI Scorecard | England Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 | SL vs Eng 2nd ODI Live Scores

Match Date: Oct 13, 2018

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

SL vs Eng 2nd ODI Live Scores | SL vs Eng 2nd ODI Scorecard

Check here for SL vs Eng only 2nd ODI Scorecard :

SL vs Eng 2nd ODI Squads | Sri Lanka vs England – England Tour of Sri Lanka 2018

Sri Lanka Squad for England Tour of Sri Lanka 2018

Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella (Wicket Keeper), Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal (Captain), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Lakshan Sandakan, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Sadeera Samarawickrama

England Squad for England Tour of Sri Lanka 2018

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (Wicket Keeper), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Alex Hales

Thank you for visiting our post on the SL vs Eng 2nd ODI Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the SL vs Eng 2nd ODI Live Scores. Make sure you watch the SL vs Eng 2nd ODI highlights online to relive the cricketing action of the England Tour of Sri Lanka 2018.