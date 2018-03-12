SL vs Ind T20 Live Score | Hero Nidahas Trophy 2018 Scorecard

Related Link: Hero Nidahas Trophy 2018 Schedule

SL vs Ind T20 Scorecard : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the SL vs Ind T20, Match 4 of the Hero Nidahas Trophy 2018 (Nidahas Trophy 2018) at Colombo. Follow here SL vs Ind T20 live scores and check out SL vs Ind T20 highlights to know the SL vs Ind T20 highlights. This is the fourth match of the Hero Nidahas Trophy 2018 featuring India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the SL vs Ind T20, then you can always get the SL vs Ind T20 live scores and may be even the SL vs Ind T20 highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Hero Nidahas Trophy 2018 (Nidahas Trophy 2018) and also for the SL vs Ind T20 scorecard.

SL vs Ind T20 Scorecard | Hero Nidahas Trophy 2018 SL vs Ind T20 Live Scores

Match Date: Mar 12, 2018

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Toss: India won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Lyndon Edward Hannibal, Ranmore Martinesz

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

SL vs Ind T20 Live Scores | SL vs Ind T20 Scorecard

Check here for SL vs Ind T20 Scorecard : Match reduced to 19 Overs per side due to rain.

Sri Lanka Innings 45-2 (4.4)

SL vs Ind T20 Squads | Sri Lanka vs India – Hero Nidahas Trophy 2018 Match 4 Scorecard

India Squad for Hero Nidahas Trophy 2018

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (Wicket Keeper), Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant

Sri Lanka Squad for Hero Nidahas Trophy 2018

Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (Wicket Keeper), Upul Tharanga, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera (Captain), Jeevan Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera BenchIsuru Udana, Amila Aponso, Dhananjaya de Silva

Thank you for visiting our post on the SL vs Ind T20 Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the SL vs Ind T20 Live Scores. Make sure you watch the SL vs Ind T20 highlights online to relive the cricketing action of the Hero Nidahas Trophy 2018.