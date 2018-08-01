SL vs SA 2nd ODI Scorecard | South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 | SL vs SA 2018

Related Link: South Africa tour of Sri Lanka 2018 Schedule

SL vs SA 2nd ODI Scorecard : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the SL vs SA 2nd ODI of the South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 at Dambulla. Follow here SL vs SA 2nd ODI live scores and check out SL vs SA 2nd ODI highlights to know the SL vs SA 2nd ODI highlights. This is the 2nd ODI of South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018.

In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the SL vs SA 2nd ODI, then you can always get the SL vs SA 2nd ODI live scores and may be even the SL vs SA 2nd ODI highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 as part of South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 and also for the SL vs SA 2nd ODI scorecard.

SL vs SA 2nd ODI Scorecard | South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 | SL vs SA 2nd ODI Live Scores

Match Date: Aug 1, 2018

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

SL vs SA 2nd ODI Live Scores | SL vs SA 2nd ODI Scorecard

Check here for SL vs SA 2nd ODI Scorecard :

SL vs SA 2nd ODI Squads | Sri Lanka vs South Africa – South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018

Sri Lanka Squad for South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018

Niroshan Dickwella (Wicket Keeper), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews (Captain), Shehan Jayasuriya, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha, Prabath Jayasuriya

South Africa Squad for South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (Wicket Keeper), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (Captain), Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Willem Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Junior Dala, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen

Thank you for visiting our post on the SL vs SA 2nd ODI Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the SL vs SA 2nd ODI Live Scores. Make sure you watch the SL vs SA 2nd ODI highlights online to relive the cricketing action of the South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018.