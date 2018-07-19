SL vs SA 2nd Test Scorecard | South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 | SL vs SA 2018

Related Link: South Africa tour of Sri Lanka 2018 Schedule

SL vs SA 2nd Test Scorecard : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the SL vs SA 2nd Test of the South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 at Colombo. Follow here SL vs SA 2nd Test live scores and check out SL vs SA 2nd Test highlights to know the SL vs SA 2nd Test highlights. This is the 2nd Test of South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018.

In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the SL vs SA 2nd Test, then you can always get the SL vs SA 2nd Test live scores and may be even the SL vs SA 2nd Test highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 as part of South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 and also for the SL vs SA 2nd Test scorecard.

SL vs SA 2nd Test Scorecard | South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 | SL vs SA 2nd Test Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 20-24, 2018

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

SL vs SA 2nd Test Live Scores | SL vs SA Colombo Test Scorecard

Check here for SL vs SA 2nd Test Scorecard :

SL vs SA 2nd Test Squads | Sri Lanka vs South Africa – South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018

Sri Lanka Squad for South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018

Danushka Gunathilaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (Wicket Keeper), Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal (Captain), Rangana Herath, Lakshan Sandakan, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Kumara, Akila Dananjaya, Kasun Rajitha

South Africa Squad for South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018

Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis (Captain), Quinton de Kock (Wicket Keeper), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Shaun von Berg, Theunis de Bruyn, Heinrich Klaasen

Thank you for visiting our post on the SL vs SA 2nd Test Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the SL vs SA 2nd Test Live Scores. Make sure you watch the SL vs SA 2nd Test highlights online to relive the cricketing action of the South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018.