Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Related Link: South Africa tour of Sri Lanka 2018 Schedule
SL vs SA 2nd Test Scorecard : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the SL vs SA 2nd Test of the South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 at Colombo. Follow here SL vs SA 2nd Test live scores and check out SL vs SA 2nd Test highlights to know the SL vs SA 2nd Test highlights. This is the 2nd Test of South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018.
In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the SL vs SA 2nd Test, then you can always get the SL vs SA 2nd Test live scores and may be even the SL vs SA 2nd Test highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 as part of South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 and also for the SL vs SA 2nd Test scorecard.
Match Date: Jul 20-24, 2018
Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Man of the Match:
Check here for SL vs SA 2nd Test Scorecard :
Danushka Gunathilaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (Wicket Keeper), Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal (Captain), Rangana Herath, Lakshan Sandakan, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Kumara, Akila Dananjaya, Kasun Rajitha
Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis (Captain), Quinton de Kock (Wicket Keeper), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Shaun von Berg, Theunis de Bruyn, Heinrich Klaasen
Thank you for visiting our post on the SL vs SA 2nd Test Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the SL vs SA 2nd Test Live Scores. Make sure you watch the SL vs SA 2nd Test highlights online to relive the cricketing action of the South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018.