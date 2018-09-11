SL W vs Ind W 1st ODI Scorecard | SL W vs Ind W 2018 Live Score | Sep 11

Match Date: Sep 11, 2018

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

SL W vs Ind W 1st ODI Squads | SL W vs Ind W 2018

India Squad for India Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018

Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (Wicket Keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha

Sri Lanka Squad for India Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018

Nipuni Hansika, Dilani Manodara, Chamari Athapaththu (Captain), Prasadani Weerakkody, Shashikala Siriwardene, Anushka Sanjeewani (Wicket Keeper), Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Sripali Weerakkody, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Nilakshi de Silva, Imalka Mendis, Udeshika Prabodhani, Kavisha Dilhari

