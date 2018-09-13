SL W vs Ind W 2nd ODI Scorecard | SL W vs Ind W 2018 Live Score | Sep 13

Related Link: India Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 Fixtures

SL W vs Ind W 2nd ODI Live Scores : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the SL W vs Ind W 2nd ODI at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. Follow here SL W vs Ind W 2nd ODI Scorecard and check out SL W vs Ind W 2nd ODI Live Scores. This is the 2nd ODI of India Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018.

SL W vs Ind W 2nd ODI begins at 10:00 IST, which is 10:00 local time. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the SL W vs Ind W 2nd ODI, then you can always get the SL W vs Ind W 2nd ODI live streaming and may be even the SL W vs Ind W 2nd ODI highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of India Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 and also for the SL W vs Ind W 2nd ODI live scores.

SL W vs Ind W 2nd ODI Scorecard | SL W vs Ind W 2nd ODI Match Live Scores

Match Date: Sep 13, 2018

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Player of the Match:

SL W vs Ind W 2nd ODI Live Scores | SL W vs Ind W 2nd ODI Match Scorecard

Check here for SL W vs Ind W 2nd ODI Scorecard:

SL W vs Ind W 2nd ODI Squads | SL W vs Ind W 2018

India Squad for India Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018

Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj (Captain), Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Taniya Bhatia (Wicket Keeper), Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues

Sri Lanka Squad for India Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018

Prasadani Weerakkody (Wicket Keeper), Chamari Athapaththu (Captain), Nipuni Hansika, Shashikala Siriwardene, Dilani Manodara, Anushka Sanjeewani, Nilakshi de Silva, Sripali Weerakkody, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Kavisha Dilhari, Imalka Mendis, Ama Kanchana, Hasini Perera

Thank you for visiting our post on the SL W vs Ind W 2nd ODI Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the SL W vs Ind W 2nd ODI Live Scores.