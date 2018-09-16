Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Match Date: Sep 16, 2018
Venue: FTZ Sports Complex, Katunayake
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Player of the Match:
Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (Wicket Keeper), Dayalan Hemalatha, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues
Prasadani Weerakkody (Wicket Keeper), Chamari Athapaththu (Captain), Nipuni Hansika, Dilani Manodara, Shashikala Siriwardene, Anushka Sanjeewani, Sripali Weerakkody, Nilakshi de Silva, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Imalka Mendis, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari
