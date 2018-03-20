SL W vs Pak W W 1st ODI Scorecard | SLW vs PakW 2018 Live Score | Mar 20

This is the ICC Championship match.

Match Date: Mar 20, 2018

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

SL W vs Pak W 1st ODI Squads | SL W vs Pak W 2018

Pakistan Squad for Pakistan Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018

Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (Captain), Sana Mir, Sidra Nawaz (Wicket Keeper), Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima, Muneeba Ali, Kainat Imtiaz, Fareeha Mehmood

Sri Lanka Squad for Pakistan Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018

Nipuni Hansika, Chamari Athapaththu (Captain), Dilani Manodara, Prasadani Weerakkody, Shashikala Siriwardene, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Rebeca Vandort (Wicket Keeper), Sripali Weerakkody, Inoka Ranaweera, Chamari Polgampola, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani

