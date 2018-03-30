Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Related Link: Pakistan Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 Fixtures
SL W vs Pak W 2nd T20 Live Scores : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the SL W vs Pak W 2nd T20 at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo. Follow here SL W vs Pak W 2nd T20 Scorecard and check out SL W vs Pak W 2nd T20 Live Scores. This is the 2nd T20 of Pakistan Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018.
SL W vs Pak W 2nd T20 begins at 9:50 IST. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the SL W vs Pak W 2nd T20, then you can always get the SL W vs Pak W 2nd T20 live streaming and may be even the SL W vs Pak W 2nd T20 highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Pakistan Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 and also for the SL W vs Pak W 2nd T20 live scores.
Match Date: Mar 30, 2018
Venue: Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Player of the Match:
Check here for SL W vs Pak W 2nd T20 Scorecard:
Nahida Khan, Natalia Pervaiz, Bismah Maroof(c), Javeria Khan, Nida Dar, Kainat Imtiaz, Sana Mir, Fareeha Mehmood(w), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima, Sidra Ameen, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Nawaz, Aiman Anwer
Anushka Sanjeewani, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Imalka Mendis, Rebeca Vandort(w), Shashikala Siriwardene, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Prasadani Weerakkody, Dilani Manodara, Nipuni Hansika, Chamari Polgampola, Achini Kulasuriya, Sripali Weerakkody, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kavisha Dilhari
Thank you for visiting our post on the SL W vs Pak W 2nd T20 Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the SL W vs Pak W 2nd T20 Live Scores.