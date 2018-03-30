SL W vs Pak W W 2nd T20 Scorecard | SLW vs PakW 2018 Live Score | Mar 30

Match Date: Mar 30, 2018

Venue: Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo

SL W vs Pak W 2nd T20 Squads | SL W vs Pak W 2018

Pakistan Squad for Pakistan Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018

Nahida Khan, Natalia Pervaiz, Bismah Maroof(c), Javeria Khan, Nida Dar, Kainat Imtiaz, Sana Mir, Fareeha Mehmood(w), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima, Sidra Ameen, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Nawaz, Aiman Anwer

Sri Lanka Squad for Pakistan Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018

Anushka Sanjeewani, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Imalka Mendis, Rebeca Vandort(w), Shashikala Siriwardene, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Prasadani Weerakkody, Dilani Manodara, Nipuni Hansika, Chamari Polgampola, Achini Kulasuriya, Sripali Weerakkody, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kavisha Dilhari

