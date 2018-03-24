Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
This is the ICC Championship match.
Match Date: Mar 24, 2018
Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Player of the Match:
Check here for SL W vs Pak W 3rd ODI Scorecard:
Nahida Khan, Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (Captain), Sidra Ameen, Nida Dar, Sana Mir, Natalia Pervaiz, Sidra Nawaz (Wicket Keeper), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Kainat Imtiaz, Ghulam Fatima, Aiman Anwer, Fareeha Mehmood
Nipuni Hansika, Chamari Athapaththu (Captain), Dilani Manodara, Shashikala Siriwardene, Chamari Polgampola, Rebeca Vandort (Wicket Keeper), Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Sripali Weerakkody, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Prasadani Weerakkody, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kavisha Dilhari
