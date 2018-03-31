Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
This is the 3rd T20 of Pakistan Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018.
Match Date: Mar 31, 2018
Match Date: Mar 31, 2018
Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
Toss: Sri Lanka Women won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: Rohitha Kottahachchi, Gamini Dissanayake
Match Result: Pakistan Women won by 38 runs
Player of the Match: Javeria Khan
|Pakistan Women innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Sidra Ameen
|c Vandort b Kumari
|23
|34
|–
|–
|67.65
|Nahida Khan
|b Kumari
|19
|23
|1
|–
|82.61
|*Bismah Maroof
|lbw b Siriwardene
|1
|3
|–
|–
|33.33
|Javeria Khan
|c de Silva b Ranasinghe
|38
|38
|3
|–
|100.00
|Nida Dar
|c Kumari b Ranasinghe
|22
|16
|3
|–
|137.50
|Natalia Pervaiz
|c Perera b Kanchana
|1
|3
|–
|–
|33.33
|Aimen Anwar
|not out
|3
|3
|–
|–
|100.00
|Sana Mir
|not out
|0
|0
|–
|–
|0.00
|Diana Baig
|did not bat
|Nashra Sandhu
|did not bat
|+Fareeha Mehmood
|did not bat
|Extras
|(2 lb, 4 w)
|6
|Total
|(6 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs)
|113
|Fall of wickets:
|1-33 (Nahida Khan, 6.6 ov), 2-36 (Bismah Maroof, 7.5 ov), 3-66 (Sidra Ameen, 12.6 ov), 4-107 (Nida Dar, 18.4 ov), 5-109 (Javeria Khan, 18.6 ov), 6-112 (Natalia Pervaiz, 19.5 ov)
|Sri Lanka Women bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|[unknown]
|3
|0
|22
|0
|1
|–
|–
|7.33
|Kumari
|4
|0
|20
|2
|1
|–
|12.00
|5.00
|Kanchana
|3
|0
|17
|1
|2
|–
|18.00
|5.67
|Ranasinghe
|4
|0
|23
|2
|–
|–
|12.00
|5.75
|Siriwardene
|4
|0
|20
|1
|–
|–
|24.00
|5.00
|Jayangani
|2
|0
|9
|0
|–
|–
|–
|4.50
|Sri Lanka Women innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|MAA Sanjeewani
|run out (sub [Muneeba Ali]->Fareeha Mehmood)
|14
|15
|2
|–
|93.33
|*AMC Jayangani
|c Natalia Pervaiz b Diana Baig
|0
|1
|–
|–
|0.00
|GWHM Perera
|run out (sub [Muneeba Ali]->Fareeha Mehmood)
|8
|5
|1
|–
|160.00
|NND de Silva
|c Nahida Khan b Sana Mir
|3
|6
|–
|–
|50.00
|HIS Mendis
|not out
|25
|49
|1
|–
|51.02
|+RS Vandort
|run out (Sana Mir)
|6
|6
|1
|–
|100.00
|HASD Siriwardene
|run out (Diana Baig->Fareeha Mehmood)
|1
|1
|–
|–
|100.00
|OU Ranasinghe
|c Nida Dar b Bismah Maroof
|1
|7
|–
|–
|14.29
|KADA Kanchana
|lbw b Bismah Maroof
|9
|13
|1
|–
|69.23
|MDN Hansika
|not out
|6
|17
|–
|–
|35.29
|BMSM Kumari
|did not bat
|Extras
|(2 w)
|2
|Total
|(8 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs)
|75
|Fall of wickets:
|1-1 (Jayangani, 0.3 ov), 2-21 (Perera, 3.2 ov), 3-24 (Sanjeewani, 4.1 ov), 4-26 (de Silva, 5.1 ov), 5-32 (Vandort, 6.2 ov), 6-34 (Siriwardene, 7.2 ov), 7-36 (Ranasinghe, 9.2 ov), 8-50 (Kanchana, 13.4 ov)
|Pakistan Women bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Diana Baig
|3
|0
|19
|1
|–
|–
|18.00
|6.33
|Aimen Anwar
|2
|0
|15
|0
|–
|–
|–
|7.50
|Sana Mir
|3
|0
|11
|1
|–
|–
|18.00
|3.67
|Nashra Sandhu
|4
|0
|10
|0
|–
|–
|–
|2.50
|Bismah Maroof
|4
|0
|14
|2
|2
|–
|12.00
|3.50
|Nida Dar
|4
|0
|6
|0
|–
|–
|–
|1.50
Sidra Ameen, Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof (Captain), Javeria Khan, Nida Dar, Sana Mir, Natalia Pervaiz, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Fareeha Mehmood (Wicket Keeper), Aiman Anwer, Sidra Nawaz, Muneeba Ali, Kainat Imtiaz, Ghulam Fatima
Anushka Sanjeewani, Chamari Athapaththu (Captain), Hasini Perera, Rebeca Vandort (Wicket Keeper), Nilakshi de Silva, Shashikala Siriwardene, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Imalka Mendis, Udeshika Prabodhani, Chamari Polgampola, Achini Kulasuriya, Sripali Weerakkody, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kavisha Dilhari, Prasadani Weerakkody, Dilani Manodara
