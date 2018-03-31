SL W vs Pak W W 3rd T20 Scorecard | SLW vs PakW 2018 Live Score | Mar 31

Related Link: Pakistan Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 Fixtures

SL W vs Pak W 3rd T20 Live Scores : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the SL W vs Pak W 3rd T20 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Follow here SL W vs Pak W 3rd T20 Scorecard and check out SL W vs Pak W 3rd T20 Live Scores. This is the 3rd T20 of Pakistan Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018.

SL W vs Pak W 3rd T20 begins at 9:50 IST. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the SL W vs Pak W 3rd T20, then you can always get the SL W vs Pak W 3rd T20 live streaming and may be even the SL W vs Pak W 3rd T20 highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Pakistan Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 and also for the SL W vs Pak W 3rd T20 live scores.

SL W vs Pak W W 3rd T20 Scorecard | SL W vs Pak W 3rd T20 Match Live Scores

Match Date: Mar 31, 2018

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Toss: Sri Lanka Women won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Rohitha Kottahachchi, Gamini Dissanayake

Match Result: Pakistan Women won by 38 runs

Player of the Match: Javeria Khan

SL W vs Pak W 3rd T20 Live Scores | SL W vs Pak W 3rd T20 Match Scorecard

Check here for SL W vs Pak W 3rd T20 Scorecard:

Pakistan Women innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate Sidra Ameen c Vandort b Kumari 23 34 – – 67.65 Nahida Khan b Kumari 19 23 1 – 82.61 *Bismah Maroof lbw b Siriwardene 1 3 – – 33.33 Javeria Khan c de Silva b Ranasinghe 38 38 3 – 100.00 Nida Dar c Kumari b Ranasinghe 22 16 3 – 137.50 Natalia Pervaiz c Perera b Kanchana 1 3 – – 33.33 Aimen Anwar not out 3 3 – – 100.00 Sana Mir not out 0 0 – – 0.00 Diana Baig did not bat Nashra Sandhu did not bat +Fareeha Mehmood did not bat Extras (2 lb, 4 w) 6 Total (6 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs) 113 Fall of wickets: 1-33 (Nahida Khan, 6.6 ov), 2-36 (Bismah Maroof, 7.5 ov), 3-66 (Sidra Ameen, 12.6 ov), 4-107 (Nida Dar, 18.4 ov), 5-109 (Javeria Khan, 18.6 ov), 6-112 (Natalia Pervaiz, 19.5 ov)

Sri Lanka Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ [unknown] 3 0 22 0 1 – – 7.33 Kumari 4 0 20 2 1 – 12.00 5.00 Kanchana 3 0 17 1 2 – 18.00 5.67 Ranasinghe 4 0 23 2 – – 12.00 5.75 Siriwardene 4 0 20 1 – – 24.00 5.00 Jayangani 2 0 9 0 – – – 4.50

Sri Lanka Women innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate MAA Sanjeewani run out (sub [Muneeba Ali]->Fareeha Mehmood) 14 15 2 – 93.33 *AMC Jayangani c Natalia Pervaiz b Diana Baig 0 1 – – 0.00 GWHM Perera run out (sub [Muneeba Ali]->Fareeha Mehmood) 8 5 1 – 160.00 NND de Silva c Nahida Khan b Sana Mir 3 6 – – 50.00 HIS Mendis not out 25 49 1 – 51.02 +RS Vandort run out (Sana Mir) 6 6 1 – 100.00 HASD Siriwardene run out (Diana Baig->Fareeha Mehmood) 1 1 – – 100.00 OU Ranasinghe c Nida Dar b Bismah Maroof 1 7 – – 14.29 KADA Kanchana lbw b Bismah Maroof 9 13 1 – 69.23 MDN Hansika not out 6 17 – – 35.29 BMSM Kumari did not bat Extras (2 w) 2 Total (8 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs) 75 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Jayangani, 0.3 ov), 2-21 (Perera, 3.2 ov), 3-24 (Sanjeewani, 4.1 ov), 4-26 (de Silva, 5.1 ov), 5-32 (Vandort, 6.2 ov), 6-34 (Siriwardene, 7.2 ov), 7-36 (Ranasinghe, 9.2 ov), 8-50 (Kanchana, 13.4 ov)

Pakistan Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Diana Baig 3 0 19 1 – – 18.00 6.33 Aimen Anwar 2 0 15 0 – – – 7.50 Sana Mir 3 0 11 1 – – 18.00 3.67 Nashra Sandhu 4 0 10 0 – – – 2.50 Bismah Maroof 4 0 14 2 2 – 12.00 3.50 Nida Dar 4 0 6 0 – – – 1.50

SL W vs Pak W 3rd T20 Squads | SL W vs Pak W 2018

Pakistan Squad for Pakistan Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018

Sidra Ameen, Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof (Captain), Javeria Khan, Nida Dar, Sana Mir, Natalia Pervaiz, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Fareeha Mehmood (Wicket Keeper), Aiman Anwer, Sidra Nawaz, Muneeba Ali, Kainat Imtiaz, Ghulam Fatima

Sri Lanka Squad for Pakistan Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2018

Anushka Sanjeewani, Chamari Athapaththu (Captain), Hasini Perera, Rebeca Vandort (Wicket Keeper), Nilakshi de Silva, Shashikala Siriwardene, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Imalka Mendis, Udeshika Prabodhani, Chamari Polgampola, Achini Kulasuriya, Sripali Weerakkody, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kavisha Dilhari, Prasadani Weerakkody, Dilani Manodara

Thank you for visiting our post on the SL W vs Pak W 3rd T20 Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the SL W vs Pak W 3rd T20 Live Scores.