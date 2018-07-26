SLBPXI vs SA 2nd Practice Match Live Score | SLBPXI vs SA Scorecard 2018

SLBPXI vs SA Practice Match Live Score : Related Link: South Africa tour of Sri Lanka 2018 Schedule

SLBPXI vs SA Practice Match Live Score : Welcome to the SLBPXI vs SA 1-day Practice Match Scorecard brought to you by OyeCricket.com as part of the SLBPXI vs SA 2018, South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018. Do watch out for the SLBPXI vs SA Practice Match Highlights once the match is over.

Get all the details you need from the Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI vs South Africa Practice Match from the P Sara Oval, Colombo through our SLBPXI vs SA Practice Match Scorecard and catch up with the action from the SLBPXI vs SA Practice Match Live Scores.

SLBPXI vs SA Practice Match Live Score | SLBPXI vs SA Practice Match Highlights

SLBPXI vs SA Practice Match begins at 9:30 IST. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the SLBPXI vs SA Practice Match, then you can always get the SLBPXI vs SA Practice Match live scores, follow the SLBPXI vs SA Practice Match Scorecard and may be even the SLBPXI vs SA Practice Match highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of SLBPXI vs SA 2018, South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 and also for the SLBPXI vs SA Practice Match live scores.

SLBPXI vs SA Practice Match Scorecard | SLBPXI vs SA Practice Match Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 26, 2018

Venue: P Sara Oval, Colombo

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

SLBPXI vs SA Practice Match Live Scores | SLBPXI vs SA Practice Match Scorecard

Check below the SLBPXI vs SA Practice Match Scorecard of the Sri Lanka vs South Africa Practice Match :

SLBPXI vs SA Practice Match Squads | SL vs SA 2018

Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI Squad for South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018

Lahiru Milantha, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva (Captain), Shehan Jayasuriya, Minod Bhanuka (Wicket Keeper), Lasith Ambuldeniya, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Nishan Peiris, Shehan Madushanka

South Africa Squad for South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka 2018

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (Wicket Keeper), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (Captain), Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Willem Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Junior Dala

Thank you for visiting our post on the SLBPXI vs SA Practice Match Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the SLBPXI vs SA Practice Match Live Scores of SLBPXI vs SA 2018. And do remember to watch the SLBPXI vs SA Practice Match highlights online.