Som vs Ess Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Aug 19-22

Somerset vs Essex Live Scores : Check out Somerset vs Essex aka the Som vs Ess – Somerset vs Essex Live Scorecard of the English County Championship 2018. This English County Championship 2018 Div 1 will be played at the The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.

The Somerset vs Essex County Div 1 match is scheduled to begin at 15:30 IST, which is 11:00 local time on Aug 19-22.

Somerset vs Essex Live Scores | English County Championship 2018 Division 1

Somerset vs Essex Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Aug 19-22, 2018

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Somerset vs Essex Live Scores | Somerset vs Essex Live Scorecard

Check out the below Somerset vs Essex scorecard:

Somerset vs Essex Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Somerset Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Tom Abell (Captain), Azhar Ali, Dominic Bess, Edward Byrom, Josh Davey, Steven Davies (Wicket Keeper), Lewis Gregory, James Hildreth, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Marcus Trescothick, Max Waller

Essex Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Ryan ten Doeschate (Captain), Ravi Bopara, Nick Browne, Varun Chopra, Samuel Cook, Simon Harmer, Adam Wheater (Wicket Keeper), Daniel Lawrence, James Porter, Matthew Quinn, Tom Westley, Peter Siddle

