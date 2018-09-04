Som vs Lancs Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Sep 4-7

Related Link: Specsavers County Championship Fixtures 2018

Somerset vs Lancashire Live Scores : Check out Somerset vs Lancashire aka the Som vs Lancs – Somerset vs Lancashire Live Scorecard of the English County Championship 2018. This English County Championship 2018 Div 1 will be played at the The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.

The Somerset vs Lancashire County Div 1 match is scheduled to begin at 15:00 IST, which is 10:30 local time on Sep 4-7. We bring you here Somerset vs Lancashire live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the English County Championship 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the Som vs Lancs English County Championship 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Somerset vs Lancashire English County Championship 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Somerset vs Lancashire live streaming, after the match Somerset vs Lancashire highlights and also for the English County Championship 2018 highlights.

Somerset vs Lancashire Live Scores | English County Championship 2018 Division 1

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Somerset vs Lancashire live scores that is the Somerset vs Lancashire live score and live cricket commentary of Somerset vs Lancashire 2018 cricket match played at the The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on Sep 4-7, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the English County Championship 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Somerset vs Lancashire highlights in addition to the English County Championship 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Som vs Lancs English County Championship 2018 Highlights and all the English County Championship 2018 highlights online.

Somerset vs Lancashire Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Sep 4-7, 2018

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Somerset vs Lancashire Live Scores | Somerset vs Lancashire Live Scorecard

Check out the below Somerset vs Lancashire scorecard:

Somerset vs Lancashire Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Somerset Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Marcus Trescothick, Edward Byrom, James Hildreth, Azhar Ali, Tom Abell (Captain), Steven Davies (Wicket Keeper), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Tom Banton, George Bartlett, Dominic Bess, Ben Green, Tim Groenewald, Johann Myburgh, Tim Rouse, Ollie Sale, Finlay Trenouth, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Max Waller, Matt Renshaw

Lancashire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Alex Davies, Haseeb Hameed, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Toby Lester, Jordan Clark, Josh Bohannon, Tom Bailey, Keshav Maharaj, Graham Onions, Karl Brown, Stephen Parry, Matthew Parkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Liam Livingstone, Arron Lilley, Simon Kerrigan, Danny Lamb, Liam Hurt, Joe Mennie

Thank you for visiting our website for the Somerset vs Lancashire Live Scores of the English County Championship 2018, and don’t forget to watch the Som vs Lancs English County Championship 2018 Highlights.