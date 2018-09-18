Som vs Sur Scorecard | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Live Score | Sep 18-21

Related Link: Specsavers County Championship Fixtures 2018

Somerset vs Surrey Live Scores : Check out Somerset vs Surrey aka the Som vs Sur – Somerset vs Surrey Live Scorecard of the Specsavers County Championship 2018. This Specsavers County Championship 2018 Div 1 will be played at the The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.

The Somerset vs Surrey County Div 1 match is scheduled to begin at 15:00 IST, which is 10:30 local time on Sep 18-21. We bring you here Somerset vs Surrey live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Specsavers County Championship 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the Som vs Sur Specsavers County Championship 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Somerset vs Surrey Specsavers County Championship 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Somerset vs Surrey live streaming, after the match Somerset vs Surrey highlights and also for the Specsavers County Championship 2018 highlights.

Somerset vs Surrey Live Scores | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Somerset vs Surrey live scores that is the Somerset vs Surrey live score and live cricket commentary of Somerset vs Surrey 2018 cricket match played at the The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on Sep 18-21, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Specsavers County Championship 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Somerset vs Surrey highlights in addition to the Specsavers County Championship 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Som vs Sur Specsavers County Championship 2018 Highlights and all the Specsavers County Championship 2018 highlights online.

Somerset vs Surrey Scorecard | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Sep 18-21, 2018

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Somerset vs Surrey Live Scores | Somerset vs Surrey Live Scorecard

Check out the below Somerset vs Surrey scorecard:

Somerset vs Surrey Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Somerset Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Marcus Trescothick, Ben Green, Azhar Ali, James Hildreth, Tom Abell (Captain), Steven Davies (Wicket Keeper), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Tim Groenewald, Johann Myburgh, Tim Rouse, Ollie Sale, Peter Trego, Finlay Trenouth, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Max Waller, Matt Renshaw, Edward Byrom, Dominic Bess, George Bartlett, Tom Banton

Surrey Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Rory Burns (Captain), Mark Stoneman, Dean Elgar, Ollie Pope, Will Jacks, Rikki Clarke, Tom Curran, Morne Morkel, Ben Foakes (Wicket Keeper), Jade Dernbach, Amar Virdi, Gus Atkinson, Theunis de Bruyn, Freddie van den Bergh, Jason Roy, Mathew Pillans, Ryan Patel, Stuart Meaker, Conor McKerr, Arun Harinath, Gareth Batty, Scott Borthwick, Sam Curran, Matt Dunn

Thank you for visiting our website for the Somerset vs Surrey Live Scores of the Specsavers County Championship 2018, and don’t forget to watch the Som vs Sur Specsavers County Championship 2018 Highlights.