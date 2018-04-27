Som vs Yorks Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Apr 27-30

Somerset vs Yorkshire Live Scores | English County Championship 2018 Division 1

Somerset vs Yorkshire Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Apr 27-30, 2018

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Somerset vs Yorkshire Live Scores | Somerset vs Yorkshire Live Scorecard

Check out the below Somerset vs Yorkshire scorecard:

Somerset vs Yorkshire Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Somerset Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Tom Abell, Tom Banton, George Bartlett, Dominic Bess, Edward Byrom, Josh Davey, Steven Davies, Ben Green, Lewis Gregory, Tim Groenewald, James Hildreth, Jack Leach, Johann Myburgh, Tim Rouse, Ollie Sale, Peter Trego, Finlay Trenouth, Marcus Trescothick, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Max Waller, Matt Renshaw, Craig Overton

Yorkshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Gary Ballance(c), Tim Bresnan, Harry Brook, Ben Coad, Jack Brooks, Andy Hodd(w), Jack Leaning, Alex Lees, Adam Lyth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Josh Shaw, Matthew Waite, Azeem Rafiq

