Somerset vs Kent Vitality Blast Scorecard | Vitality Blast 2018 Live Scores

Somerset vs Kent Vitality Blast Scorecard of Vitality T20 Blast 2018 : Related Links: Vitality Blast 2018 Fixtures

Som vs Kent Live Scores: Check out Somerset vs Kent – Som vs Kent Scorecard of the Vitality Blast 2018. Check this post for Somerset vs Kent live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vitality Blast 2018. In case you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of Somerset vs Kent Vitality Blast 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Somerset vs Kent live scorecard and also for the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for Somerset vs Kent live score and live cricket commentary of Som vs Kent cricket match played at County Ground, Taunton on Jul 8, 2018. Som vs Kent match starts at 19:00 IST which is 14:30 local time. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up with the Vitality Blast 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Somerset vs Kent highlights and also the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Som vs Kent Vitality Blast Live Scores | Vitality Blast 2018

Match Date: Jul 8, 2018

Venue: County Ground, Taunton

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Somerset vs Kent Vitality Blast Scorecard | Som vs Kent Score Updates

The Somerset vs Kent Vitality Blast Scorecard will be updated here.

Somerset vs Kent Vitality Blast 2018 Match Squads

Kent Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Heino Kuhn, Sam Billings (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Alex Blake, Carlos Brathwaite, Sean Dickson, Calum Haggett, Adam Milne, Imran Qayyum, Ivan Thomas, Harry Podmore

Somerset Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Johann Myburgh, Steven Davies (Wicket Keeper), Peter Trego, James Hildreth, Corey Anderson, Tom Abell, Lewis Gregory (Captain), Roelof van der Merwe, Jamie Overton, Josh Davey, Max Waller, Dominic Bess, Ben Green

Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com, hope you got all the required information on Somerset vs Kent Vitality Blast Scorecard.