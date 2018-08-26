Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Vitality Blast 2018 Live Scores

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Vitality Blast Scorecard of Vitality T20 Blast 2018 : Related Links: Vitality Blast 2018 Fixtures

Som vs Notts Vitality Blast Live Scores | Vitality Blast 2018 4th Quarter Final

Match Date: Aug 26, 2018

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Som vs Notts Score Updates

Match rescheduled to 27/08/2018 (13:00 Local Time) due to rain

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Vitality Blast 2018 Match Squads

Nottinghamshire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Jake Libby, Steven Mullaney, Riki Wessels, Alex Hales, Harry Gurney, Matt Milnes, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Samit Patel, Tom Moores (Wicket Keeper), Daniel Christian (Captain), Paul Coughlin, Billy Root, Ish Sodhi

Somerset Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Steven Davies (Wicket Keeper), Johann Myburgh, Peter Trego, James Hildreth, Tom Abell, Corey Anderson, Lewis Gregory (Captain), Roelof van der Merwe, Jerome Taylor, Jamie Overton, Max Waller, Josh Davey, Craig Overton, Dominic Bess

