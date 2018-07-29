South Africa A Tour of India 2018 Schedule | India A vs South Africa A 2018 Fixtures

Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of South Africa A Tour of India 2018. This South Africa A in India 2018 tour consists of a three-day practice match and two unofficial Tests. Here in this post, we bring you Ind A vs SA A 2018 Fixtures to give you Ind A vs SA A 2018 match schedule and timetable. OyeCricket.com will bring you the Ind A vs SA A Test live scores along with Scorecard updates.

Ind A vs SA A 2018 Schedule | Ind A vs SA A Test Series Timetable

Ind A vs SA A 2018 Series consists of practice match and two Tests that will be played from Jul 30 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Test matches will start at 9:30 IST.

Jul 30 – Aug 1: Indian Board Presidents XI vs South Africa A, 3-day practice match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru – IBPXI vs SA A Practice Match Scorecard

Aug 4-7: India A vs South Africa A, 1st unofficial Test at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Aug 10-13: India A vs South Africa A, 2nd unofficial Test at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

