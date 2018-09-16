South Africa Women Tour of West Indies 2018 Schedule | WI vs SA Women 2018 Fixtures

South Africa Women Tour of West Indies 2018 comprises of three ODIs and five T20s.

South Africa Women Tour of West Indies 2018 begins on September 16 with 1st ODI in Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The tour ends with the 5th T20 on October 6 at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Sep 16: West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 1st ODI (ICC Championship match) at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados – WI W vs SA W 1st ODI Scorecard

Sep 19: West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd ODI (ICC Championship match) at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Sep 22: West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd ODI (ICC Championship match) at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Sep 24: West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Sep 28: West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Sep 30: West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Oct 4: West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 4th T20I at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Oct 6: West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 5th T20I at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

