South Australia vs Queensland Scorecard | JLT Cup 2018 | Oct 3

South Australia vs Queensland | JLT One Day Cup 2018

South Australia vs Queensland Scorecard | JLT Cup 2018

Match Date: Oct 3, 2018

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

South Australia vs Queensland Scorecard

Check out the below South Australia vs Queensland scorecard:

South Australia vs Queensland Squads | JLT Cup 2018 Teams

South Australia 2018 Squad

Alex Carey (Wicket Keeper), Jake Weatherald, Callum Ferguson, Jake Lehmann (Captain), Tom Cooper, Harry Nielsen, Tom Andrews, Adam Zampa, Joe Mennie, Luke Robins, Kane Richardson, Alex Ross, Chadd Sayers, Cameron Valente, Daniel Worrall, Nick Winter, Spencer johnson

Queensland 2018 Squad

Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn, Charlie Hemphrey, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Andrew Gode, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Xavier Bartlett, Luke Feldman, Lachlan Pfeffer, Jack Prestwidge, Billy Stanlake, Sam Truloff, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Kuhnemann

