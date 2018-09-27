South Australia vs Tasmania Scorecard | JLT Cup 2018 Live Score | Sep 27

Match Date: Sep 27, 2018

Venue: Bankstown Oval, Sydney

South Australia vs Tasmania Squads | JLT Cup 2018 Teams

South Australia 2018 Squad

Alex Carey (Wicket Keeper), Jake Weatherald, Callum Ferguson, Jake Lehmann (Captain), Tom Cooper, Alex Ross, Cameron Valente, Joe Mennie, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Nick Winter, Chadd Sayers, Daniel Worrall, Harry Nielsen, Spencer johnson

Tasmania 2018 Squad

Matthew Wade (Wicket Keeper), Ben McDermott, Beau Webster, Jordan Silk, George Bailey (Captain), Simon Milenko, Thomas Rogers, Clive Rose, Gurinder Sandhu, Jackson Bird, Riley Meredith, Jake Doran, Aaron Summers, James Faulkner, Nick Buchanan

