Match Date: Mar 14-17, 2018

Venue: Gliderol Stadium, Glenelg, Adelaide

Toss Report: South Australia won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Gerard Abood, Greg Davidson

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Western Australia 1st Innings 242-6 (55)

South Australia vs Western Australia Squads | Sheffield Shield 2018 Teams

South Australia 2018 Squad

Conor McInerney, Jake Weatherald, Callum Ferguson, Travis Head (Captain), Jake Lehmann, Alex Ross, Alex Carey (Wicket Keeper), Joe Mennie, Kane Richardson, Nick Winter, Daniel Worrall, Tom Cooper, Adam Zampa, Cameron Valente, David Grant, Kelvin Smith, Harry Nielsen, Tom Andrews, Chadd Sayers, Johnathon Dalton

Western Australia 2018 Squad

Josh Philippe, D Arcy Short, William Bosisto, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner (Captain), Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis (Wicket Keeper), Joel Paris, Liam Guthrie, Simon Mackin, Jonathan Wells, Matthew Kelly, Michael Klinger, David Moody, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Holder, Alex Bevilaqua, Clint Hinchliffe, Mitchell Marsh

