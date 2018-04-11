Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Welcome to OyeCricket’s English County Cricket 2018 coverage. In this post, we bring to you the Specsavers County Championship Fixtures 2018 Division 1 – get here detailed County Cricket Schedule 2018 and bookmark this page. Also find here links for the English County Cricket 2018 Live Scores of all the English County Cricket 2018 matches. A total of eight teams will feature in this Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1 which is the 119th edition of the English County Cricket Championship.
Eight teams will be participating in Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1 and will play a total of 56 matches.
Specsavers County Championship starts from April 13 and ends on September 27.
Apr 13-16: Hampshire vs Worcestershire, at The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Apr 13-16: Yorkshire vs Essex, at Headingley, Leeds
Apr 13-16: Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire, at Old Trafford, Manchester
Apr 20-23: Essex vs Lancashire, at County Ground, Chelmsford
Apr 20-23: Somerset vs Worcestershire, at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Apr 20-23: Surrey vs Hampshire, at Kennington Oval, London
Apr 20-23: Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire, at Headingley, Leeds
Apr 27-30: Hampshire vs Essex, at The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Apr 27-30: Lancashire vs Surrey, at Old Trafford, Manchester
Apr 27-30: Somerset vs Yorkshire, at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Apr 27-30: Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire, at New Road, Worcester
May 04-07: Essex vs Yorkshire, at County Ground, Chelmsford
May 04-07: Lancashire vs Somerset, at Old Trafford, Manchester
May 04-07: Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham
May 04-07: Surrey vs Worcestershire, at Kennington Oval, London
May 11-14: Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham
May 11-14: Somerset vs Hampshire, at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
May 11-14: Surrey vs Yorkshire, at Kennington Oval, London
May 11-14: Worcestershire vs Essex, at New Road, Worcester
Jun 09-12: Hampshire vs Surrey, at The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Jun 09-12: Lancashire vs Essex, at Old Trafford, Manchester
Jun 09-12: Somerset vs Nottinghamshire, at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Jun 20-23: Essex vs Nottinghamshire, at County Ground, Chelmsford
Jun 20-23: Surrey vs Somerset, at Woodbridge Road, Guildford
Jun 20-23: Worcestershire vs Lancashire, at New Road, Worcester
Jun 20-23: Hampshire vs Yorkshire, at The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Jun 25-28: Yorkshire vs Surrey, at North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough
Jun 25-28: Lancashire vs Hampshire, at Old Trafford, Manchester
Jun 25-28: Essex vs Somerset, at County Ground, Chelmsford
Jun 25-28: Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Jul 22-25: Lancashire vs Yorkshire, at Old Trafford, Manchester
Jul 22-25: Nottinghamshire vs Surrey, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Jul 22-25: Worcestershire vs Somerset, at New Road, Worcester
Aug 19-22: Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire, at The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Aug 19-22: Somerset vs Essex, at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Aug 19-22: Yorkshire vs Worcestershire, at North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough
Aug 19-22: Surrey vs Lancashire, at Kennington Oval, London
Aug 29- Sep 01: Essex vs Hampshire, at County Ground, Chelmsford
Aug 29- Sep 01: Lancashire vs Worcestershire, at Trafalgar Road Ground, Southport
Aug 29- Sep 01: Surrey vs Nottinghamshire, at Kennington Oval, London
Aug 29- Sep 01: Yorkshire vs Somerset, at Headingley, Leeds
Sep 04-07: Essex vs Surrey, at County Ground, Chelmsford
Sep 04-07: Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Sep 04-07: Somerset vs Lancashire, at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Sep 04-07: Worcestershire vs Hampshire, at New Road, Worcester
Sep 10-13: Hampshire vs Somerset, at The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Sep 10-13: Nottinghamshire vs Essex, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Sep 10-13: Worcestershire vs Surrey, at New Road, Worcester
Sep 10-13: Yorkshire vs Lancashire, at Headingley, Leeds
Sep 18-21: Essex vs Worcestershire, at County Ground, Chelmsford
Sep 18-21: Somerset vs Surrey, at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Sep 18-21: Yorkshire vs Hampshire, at Headingley, Leeds
Sep 24-27: Hampshire vs Lancashire, at The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Sep 24-27: Nottinghamshire vs Somerset, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Sep 24-27: Surrey vs Essex, at Kennington Oval, London
Sep 24-27: Worcestershire vs Yorkshire, at New Road, Worcester
