Specsavers County Championship Fixtures 2018 | County Cricket Live Scores | Division 1

Welcome to OyeCricket’s English County Cricket 2018 coverage. In this post, we bring to you the Specsavers County Championship Fixtures 2018 Division 1 – get here detailed County Cricket Schedule 2018 and bookmark this page. Also find here links for the English County Cricket 2018 Live Scores of all the English County Cricket 2018 matches. A total of eight teams will feature in this Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1 which is the 119th edition of the English County Cricket Championship.

Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1 Teams :

Eight teams will be participating in Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1 and will play a total of 56 matches.

Hampshire

Essex

Worcestershire

Yorkshire

Lancashire

Nottinghamshire

Surrey

Somerset

Specsavers County Championship starts from April 13 and ends on September 27.

Apr 13-16: Hampshire vs Worcestershire, at The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Apr 13-16: Yorkshire vs Essex, at Headingley, Leeds

Apr 13-16: Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire, at Old Trafford, Manchester

Apr 20-23: Essex vs Lancashire, at County Ground, Chelmsford

Apr 20-23: Somerset vs Worcestershire, at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Apr 20-23: Surrey vs Hampshire, at Kennington Oval, London

Apr 20-23: Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire, at Headingley, Leeds

Apr 27-30: Hampshire vs Essex, at The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Apr 27-30: Lancashire vs Surrey, at Old Trafford, Manchester

Apr 27-30: Somerset vs Yorkshire, at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Apr 27-30: Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire, at New Road, Worcester

May 04-07: Essex vs Yorkshire, at County Ground, Chelmsford

May 04-07: Lancashire vs Somerset, at Old Trafford, Manchester

May 04-07: Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

May 04-07: Surrey vs Worcestershire, at Kennington Oval, London

May 11-14: Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

May 11-14: Somerset vs Hampshire, at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

May 11-14: Surrey vs Yorkshire, at Kennington Oval, London

May 11-14: Worcestershire vs Essex, at New Road, Worcester

Jun 09-12: Hampshire vs Surrey, at The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Jun 09-12: Lancashire vs Essex, at Old Trafford, Manchester

Jun 09-12: Somerset vs Nottinghamshire, at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Jun 20-23: Essex vs Nottinghamshire, at County Ground, Chelmsford

Jun 20-23: Surrey vs Somerset, at Woodbridge Road, Guildford

Jun 20-23: Worcestershire vs Lancashire, at New Road, Worcester

Jun 20-23: Hampshire vs Yorkshire, at The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Jun 25-28: Yorkshire vs Surrey, at North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough

Jun 25-28: Lancashire vs Hampshire, at Old Trafford, Manchester

Jun 25-28: Essex vs Somerset, at County Ground, Chelmsford

Jun 25-28: Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Jul 22-25: Lancashire vs Yorkshire, at Old Trafford, Manchester

Jul 22-25: Nottinghamshire vs Surrey, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Jul 22-25: Worcestershire vs Somerset, at New Road, Worcester

Aug 19-22: Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire, at The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Aug 19-22: Somerset vs Essex, at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Aug 19-22: Yorkshire vs Worcestershire, at North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough

Aug 19-22: Surrey vs Lancashire, at Kennington Oval, London

Aug 29- Sep 01: Essex vs Hampshire, at County Ground, Chelmsford

Aug 29- Sep 01: Lancashire vs Worcestershire, at Trafalgar Road Ground, Southport

Aug 29- Sep 01: Surrey vs Nottinghamshire, at Kennington Oval, London

Aug 29- Sep 01: Yorkshire vs Somerset, at Headingley, Leeds

Sep 04-07: Essex vs Surrey, at County Ground, Chelmsford

Sep 04-07: Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Sep 04-07: Somerset vs Lancashire, at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Sep 04-07: Worcestershire vs Hampshire, at New Road, Worcester

Sep 10-13: Hampshire vs Somerset, at The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sep 10-13: Nottinghamshire vs Essex, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Sep 10-13: Worcestershire vs Surrey, at New Road, Worcester

Sep 10-13: Yorkshire vs Lancashire, at Headingley, Leeds

Sep 18-21: Essex vs Worcestershire, at County Ground, Chelmsford

Sep 18-21: Somerset vs Surrey, at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Sep 18-21: Yorkshire vs Hampshire, at Headingley, Leeds

Sep 24-27: Hampshire vs Lancashire, at The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sep 24-27: Nottinghamshire vs Somerset, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Sep 24-27: Surrey vs Essex, at Kennington Oval, London

Sep 24-27: Worcestershire vs Yorkshire, at New Road, Worcester

