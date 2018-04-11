Specsavers County Championship Fixtures 2018 | County Cricket Live Scores | Division 2

Welcome to OyeCricket’s English County Cricket 2018 coverage. In this post, we bring to you the Specsavers County Championship Fixtures 2018 Division 2 – get here detailed County Cricket Schedule 2018 and bookmark this page. Also find here links for the English County Cricket 2018 Live Scores of all the English County Cricket 2018 matches. A total of ten teams will feature in this Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 2 which is the 119th edition of the English County Cricket Championship.

Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 2 Teams :

Middlesex

Northamptonshire

Kent

Gloucestershire

Warwickshire

Sussex

Derbyshire

Glamorgan

Durham

Leicestershire

Specsavers County Championship Schedule 2018 Division 2 | County Cricket Schedule 2018

Apr 13-16: Middlesex vs Northamptonshire, at Lord’s, London

Apr 13-16: Kent vs Gloucestershire, at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Apr 13-16: Warwickshire vs Sussex, at Edgbaston, Birmingham

Apr 20-23: Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire, at County Ground, Northampton

Apr 20-23: Derbyshire vs Middlesex, at County Ground, Derby

Apr 20-23: Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan, at County Ground, Bristol

Apr 20-23: Leicestershire vs Sussex, at Grace Road, Leicester

Apr 20-23: Durham vs Kent, at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Apr 27-30: Middlesex vs Glamorgan, at Lord’s, London

Apr 27-30: Northamptonshire vs Durham, at County Ground, Northampton

Apr 27-30: Sussex vs Gloucestershire, Coutny Div 2 at County Ground, Hove

Apr 27-30: Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, at Grace Road, Leicester

May 03-06: Warwickshire vs Derbyshire, at Edgbaston, Birmingham

May 04-07: Durham vs Leicestershire, at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

May 04-07: Glamorgan vs Kent, at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

May 04-07: Sussex vs Middlesex, at County Ground, Hove

May 11-14: Kent vs Sussex, at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

May 11-14: Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire, at Edgbaston, Birmingham

May 11-14: Middlesex vs Gloucestershire, at Lord’s, London

May 11-14: Derbyshire vs Durham, at County Ground, Derby

May 11-14: Leicestershire vs Glamorgan, at Grace Road, Leicester

Jun 09-12: Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire, at County Ground, Northampton

Jun 09-12: Gloucestershire vs Kent, at County Ground, Bristol

Jun 09-12: Warwickshire vs Glamorgan, at Edgbaston, Birmingham

Jun 09-12: Durham vs Derbyshire, at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Jun 20-23: Kent vs Warwickshire, at Nevill Ground, Tunbridge Wells

Jun 20-23: Leicestershire vs Middlesex, at Grace Road, Leicester

Jun 20-23: Sussex vs Durham, at Arundel Castle, Arundel

Jun 20-23: Glamorgan vs Derbyshire, at St Helen’s, Swansea

Jun 20-23: Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire, at County Ground, Northampton

Jun 25-28: Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire, at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Jun 25-28: Derbyshire vs Leicestershire, at County Ground, Derby

Jun 25-28: Kent vs Middlesex, at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Jun 25-28: Durham vs Warwickshire, at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Jul 16-19: Gloucestershire vs Sussex, at College Ground, Cheltenham

Jul 22-25: Middlesex vs Warwickshire, at Lord’s, London

Jul 22-25: Kent vs Leicestershire, at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Jul 22-25: Gloucestershire vs Durham, at College Ground, Cheltenham

Jul 22-25: Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire, at Queen’s Park, Chesterfield

Jul 22-25: Sussex vs Glamorgan, at County Ground, Hove

Aug 19-22: Glamorgan vs Durham, at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Aug 19-22: Sussex vs Derbyshire, at County Ground, Hove

Aug 19-22: Leicestershire vs Kent, at Grace Road, Leicester

Aug 19-22: Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire, at Edgbaston, Birmingham

Aug 19-22: Northamptonshire vs Middlesex, at County Ground, Northampton

Aug 29-Sep 01: Glamorgan vs Warwickshire, at Colwyn Bay Cricket Club Ground, Wales

Aug 29-Sep 01: Durham vs Northamptonshire, at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Aug 29-Sep 01: Middlesex vs Sussex, at Lord’s, London

Aug 29-Sep 01: Derbyshire vs Kent, at County Ground, Derby

Aug 29-Sep 01: Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire, at County Ground, Bristol

Sep 04-07: Kent vs Northamptonshire, at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Sep 04-07: Warwickshire vs Durham, at Edgbaston, Birmingham

Sep 04-07: Sussex vs Leicestershire, at County Ground, Hove

Sep 04-07: Derbyshire vs Glamorgan, at County Ground, Derby

Sep 04-07: Gloucestershire vs Middlesex, at County Ground, Bristol

Sep 10-13: Leicestershire vs Warwickshire, at Grace Road, Leicester

Sep 10-13: Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire, at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sep 10-13: Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire, at County Ground, Northampton

Sep 10-13: Middlesex vs Kent, at Lord’s, London

Sep 10-13: Durham vs Sussex, at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Sep 18-21: Kent vs Glamorgan, at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Sep 18-21: Middlesex vs Derbyshire, at Lord’s, London

Sep 18-21: Sussex vs Warwickshire, at County Ground, Hove

Sep 18-21: Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire, at County Ground, Bristol

Sep 18-21: Leicestershire vs Durham, at Grace Road, Leicester

Sep 24-27: Glamorgan vs Leicestershire, at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sep 24-27: Northamptonshire vs Sussex, at County Ground, Northampton

Sep 24-27: Durham vs Middlesex, at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Sep 24-27: Warwickshire vs Kent, at Edgbaston, Birmingham

Sep 24-27: Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire, at County Ground, Derby

