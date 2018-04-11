Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Related Links: Archive – Specsavers County Championship 2017 Division 2 Fixtures
Welcome to OyeCricket’s English County Cricket 2018 coverage. In this post, we bring to you the Specsavers County Championship Fixtures 2018 Division 2 – get here detailed County Cricket Schedule 2018 and bookmark this page. Also find here links for the English County Cricket 2018 Live Scores of all the English County Cricket 2018 matches. A total of ten teams will feature in this Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 2 which is the 119th edition of the English County Cricket Championship.
Apr 13-16: Middlesex vs Northamptonshire, at Lord’s, London
Apr 13-16: Kent vs Gloucestershire, at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
Apr 13-16: Warwickshire vs Sussex, at Edgbaston, Birmingham
Apr 20-23: Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire, at County Ground, Northampton
Apr 20-23: Derbyshire vs Middlesex, at County Ground, Derby
Apr 20-23: Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan, at County Ground, Bristol
Apr 20-23: Leicestershire vs Sussex, at Grace Road, Leicester
Apr 20-23: Durham vs Kent, at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
Apr 27-30: Middlesex vs Glamorgan, at Lord’s, London
Apr 27-30: Northamptonshire vs Durham, at County Ground, Northampton
Apr 27-30: Sussex vs Gloucestershire, Coutny Div 2 at County Ground, Hove
Apr 27-30: Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, at Grace Road, Leicester
May 03-06: Warwickshire vs Derbyshire, at Edgbaston, Birmingham
May 04-07: Durham vs Leicestershire, at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
May 04-07: Glamorgan vs Kent, at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
May 04-07: Sussex vs Middlesex, at County Ground, Hove
May 11-14: Kent vs Sussex, at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
May 11-14: Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire, at Edgbaston, Birmingham
May 11-14: Middlesex vs Gloucestershire, at Lord’s, London
May 11-14: Derbyshire vs Durham, at County Ground, Derby
May 11-14: Leicestershire vs Glamorgan, at Grace Road, Leicester
Jun 09-12: Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire, at County Ground, Northampton
Jun 09-12: Gloucestershire vs Kent, at County Ground, Bristol
Jun 09-12: Warwickshire vs Glamorgan, at Edgbaston, Birmingham
Jun 09-12: Durham vs Derbyshire, at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
Jun 20-23: Kent vs Warwickshire, at Nevill Ground, Tunbridge Wells
Jun 20-23: Leicestershire vs Middlesex, at Grace Road, Leicester
Jun 20-23: Sussex vs Durham, at Arundel Castle, Arundel
Jun 20-23: Glamorgan vs Derbyshire, at St Helen’s, Swansea
Jun 20-23: Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire, at County Ground, Northampton
Jun 25-28: Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire, at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Jun 25-28: Derbyshire vs Leicestershire, at County Ground, Derby
Jun 25-28: Kent vs Middlesex, at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
Jun 25-28: Durham vs Warwickshire, at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
Jul 16-19: Gloucestershire vs Sussex, at College Ground, Cheltenham
Jul 22-25: Middlesex vs Warwickshire, at Lord’s, London
Jul 22-25: Kent vs Leicestershire, at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
Jul 22-25: Gloucestershire vs Durham, at College Ground, Cheltenham
Jul 22-25: Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire, at Queen’s Park, Chesterfield
Jul 22-25: Sussex vs Glamorgan, at County Ground, Hove
Aug 19-22: Glamorgan vs Durham, at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Aug 19-22: Sussex vs Derbyshire, at County Ground, Hove
Aug 19-22: Leicestershire vs Kent, at Grace Road, Leicester
Aug 19-22: Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire, at Edgbaston, Birmingham
Aug 19-22: Northamptonshire vs Middlesex, at County Ground, Northampton
Aug 29-Sep 01: Glamorgan vs Warwickshire, at Colwyn Bay Cricket Club Ground, Wales
Aug 29-Sep 01: Durham vs Northamptonshire, at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
Aug 29-Sep 01: Middlesex vs Sussex, at Lord’s, London
Aug 29-Sep 01: Derbyshire vs Kent, at County Ground, Derby
Aug 29-Sep 01: Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire, at County Ground, Bristol
Sep 04-07: Kent vs Northamptonshire, at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
Sep 04-07: Warwickshire vs Durham, at Edgbaston, Birmingham
Sep 04-07: Sussex vs Leicestershire, at County Ground, Hove
Sep 04-07: Derbyshire vs Glamorgan, at County Ground, Derby
Sep 04-07: Gloucestershire vs Middlesex, at County Ground, Bristol
Sep 10-13: Leicestershire vs Warwickshire, at Grace Road, Leicester
Sep 10-13: Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire, at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Sep 10-13: Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire, at County Ground, Northampton
Sep 10-13: Middlesex vs Kent, at Lord’s, London
Sep 10-13: Durham vs Sussex, at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
Sep 18-21: Kent vs Glamorgan, at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
Sep 18-21: Middlesex vs Derbyshire, at Lord’s, London
Sep 18-21: Sussex vs Warwickshire, at County Ground, Hove
Sep 18-21: Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire, at County Ground, Bristol
Sep 18-21: Leicestershire vs Durham, at Grace Road, Leicester
Sep 24-27: Glamorgan vs Leicestershire, at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Sep 24-27: Northamptonshire vs Sussex, at County Ground, Northampton
Sep 24-27: Durham vs Middlesex, at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
Sep 24-27: Warwickshire vs Kent, at Edgbaston, Birmingham
Sep 24-27: Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire, at County Ground, Derby
Thanks for visiting our page oyecricket.com for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Fixtures. Hope you have got all the information related to Specsavers County Championship Division 2 2018 Fixtures, teams, timetable and scorecards.