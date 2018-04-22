SRH vs CSK Live Score | SRH vs CSK Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | Apr 22

Match Date: Apr 22, 2018

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Toss Report:

Match Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

SRH vs CSK Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket Keeper), Kane Williamson (Captain), Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Chris Jordan, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Ricky Bhui, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Billy Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan

Chennai Super Kings Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Sam Billings, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, David Willey

